Related
NASDAQ

Bain Capital Credit Takes Large Activist Position in RDW / Redwire

Fintel reports that Bain Capital Credit Member has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,393,442 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW). This represents 20.4% of the company. In their 13D filing, Bain Capital states the following regarding the transaction:. Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement,...
Reuters

Siemens Healthineers aims for $300 million in savings

ERLANGEN, Germany, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) will restructure its diagnostics division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting from 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
The Guardian

FTSE 100 firms hand billions in dividend payouts to Qatar investors

Some of the UK’s largest listed companies including water and energy giants have handed almost £500m to Qatari state-owned investors this year, raising concerns that blue-chip company profits are supporting the controversial World Cup host. The dividend payouts are the result of the Gulf nation’s investments in a...
freightwaves.com

Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal

Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of Facebook owner Meta jumped 6.53% following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. The company said it had 87,000 employees as of the end of September.
Happi

Inter Parfums Reports Net Sales of $280 Million

For the first nine months of 2022, net sales for Inter Parfums rose 16% to $776 million from $669 million. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, nine months net sales increased 21%. Year-to-date net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. rose 18% to $104 million compared to 2021’s $89 million while diluted earnings per share rose 17% to $3.26 from $2.79.
PYMNTS

Report: Tiger Global Cuts Tech Investments by Billions of Dollars

As declining technology stocks have hacked the value of investor Tiger Global Management’s public stocks this year, the company has also slashed the value of its private stock in tech firms. Tiger Global — one of the largest tech investors in the world — invested at least $19 billion...
Reuters

Credit Agricole shares fall as revenues disappoint

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA) fell 5% in early Thursday trading after the French bank reported lower-than-expected revenue in the third quarter, driven by weaker trading proceeds and withdrawals at asset manager Amundi.
NASDAQ

3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.

