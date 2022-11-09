Read full article on original website
Buyout fund JIP submits $15 billion Toshiba bid without bank backing, Nikkei says
TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners has submitted a bid to buy Toshiba Corp (6502.T) for around $15 billion that lacks key commitments from banks, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, raising questions about whether the offer can succeed.
Bain Capital Credit Takes Large Activist Position in RDW / Redwire
Fintel reports that Bain Capital Credit Member has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,393,442 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW). This represents 20.4% of the company. In their 13D filing, Bain Capital states the following regarding the transaction:. Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement,...
Siemens Healthineers aims for $300 million in savings
ERLANGEN, Germany, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) will restructure its diagnostics division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting from 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
FTSE 100 firms hand billions in dividend payouts to Qatar investors
Some of the UK’s largest listed companies including water and energy giants have handed almost £500m to Qatari state-owned investors this year, raising concerns that blue-chip company profits are supporting the controversial World Cup host. The dividend payouts are the result of the Gulf nation’s investments in a...
Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal
Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of Facebook owner Meta jumped 6.53% following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. The company said it had 87,000 employees as of the end of September.
IGT revenue up to $1.06bn in Q3, but aims to cut debt in case of “bad times”
IGT’s Global Lottery division made up a narrow majority of revenue, at $626m, but this was down by 4.0% year-on-year. Most of this – at $588m – came from services, down by 5.1%. Revenue from lottery product sales, on the other hand, was up to $39m. However,...
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Price Closes at Lowest Level Since Merger
The stock decline also underscores Wall Street’s increasing focus on profit over streaming growth. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery closed at less than $10 on Wednesday, the lowest level since the merger was finalized in April. The drop continues a decline set off by Warner Bros. Discovery’s third-quarter earnings...
Tesla market value drops $600 billion, worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value, as investors continue to swap out riskier stocks for safer options, and worry Musk's Twitter takeover could be a costly distraction. Tesla's market capitalization fell to just over $600 billion as of Tuesday's close, well short of...
Inter Parfums Reports Net Sales of $280 Million
For the first nine months of 2022, net sales for Inter Parfums rose 16% to $776 million from $669 million. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, nine months net sales increased 21%. Year-to-date net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. rose 18% to $104 million compared to 2021’s $89 million while diluted earnings per share rose 17% to $3.26 from $2.79.
Hundreds Of Layoffs On Wall Street As Citigroup, Barclays Reduce Their Workforces
As Wall Street struggles with steep revenue drops and a dimming outlook for the coming year, international investment banks Citigroup and Barclays reduced advisory and trading workers this week.
Report: Tiger Global Cuts Tech Investments by Billions of Dollars
As declining technology stocks have hacked the value of investor Tiger Global Management’s public stocks this year, the company has also slashed the value of its private stock in tech firms. Tiger Global — one of the largest tech investors in the world — invested at least $19 billion...
Credit Agricole shares fall as revenues disappoint
PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA) fell 5% in early Thursday trading after the French bank reported lower-than-expected revenue in the third quarter, driven by weaker trading proceeds and withdrawals at asset manager Amundi.
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income
This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
2 Dividend Energy Stocks Kept Warren Buffet’s Q3 From Being a Total Disaster
Berkshire Hathaway reported disappointing third-quarter results recently, but these two huge energy stocks helped buoy the rest of the portfolio. The share price of one of them doubled this year, making it a huge winner for Warren Buffett.
