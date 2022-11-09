ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

1 injured after being thrown from vehicle in crash

By Michael Reiner, Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A vehicle crashed into a ravine in Newton Falls on Tuesday evening, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Church Street.

Troopers said that the vehicle straightened on a curve before driving off the left side of the road down an embankment. OSHP said that the vehicle overturned multiple times and hit a fence and tree stump.

Court takes back execution date for Ohio killer

According to the Newton Falls Fire Department, the victim was thrown from the vehicle. Troopers said that the victim is a 50-year-old Newton Falls man.

A medical helicopter transported the victim to a trauma center. Troopers suspect that drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash and that the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The victim was last listed in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

WKBN

WKBN

