1 injured after being thrown from vehicle in crash

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A vehicle crashed into a ravine in Newton Falls on Tuesday evening, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Church Street.

Troopers said that the vehicle straightened on a curve before driving off the left side of the road down an embankment. OSHP said that the vehicle overturned multiple times and hit a fence and tree stump.

According to the Newton Falls Fire Department, the victim was thrown from the vehicle. Troopers said that the victim is a 50-year-old Newton Falls man.

A medical helicopter transported the victim to a trauma center. Troopers suspect that drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash and that the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The victim was last listed in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

