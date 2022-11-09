Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Nov 11, 2022
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 3 articles that were read a total of 20483 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 11, 2022. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read Arlington articles of the week, below....
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Celebration for Completed Road Work — “The public and media are invited to join Arlington County in celebrating the completion of Segments H & I (from the Arlington County line to Four Mile Run Drive) of the Columbia Pike Multimodal Improvements Project. The ceremony will take place at The Pike sculpture located on the corner of Columbia Pike and South Jefferson Street. The event represents the culmination of two years of construction to improve the pedestrian, transit, and driver safety of the westernmost end of Columbia Pike.” [Arlington County]
NBC12
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
arlnow.com
NAACP Arlington Branch November 21, 2022, General Meeting & Election Results – Open to the Public
Join us on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7 pm for our Monthly General Membership & Election ResultsRegister in advance here: https://tinyurl.com/bp8tckc3Guest Speakers for the Evening:Mom’s Demand Action (7:30 pm – 8:00 pm)VFW Post 3150 (8:00 pm – 8:15 pm)Moms Demand Action will present an overview of federal and state gun law legislation. They will also discuss what Moms Demand Action Arlington is doing in our community. Kaydee Myers and Sharon Bradley will be speaking. (Criminal Justice)VFW Post 3150 will share information about its programs and resources and provide the VFW’s history. They welcome all Veterans, Active Duty, Reservists, Military Dependents, and civilian members of our community. The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard, and reserve forces. (Veteran Affairs)
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
arlnow.com
Arlington home hunt highlights for Nov 11, 2022
Currently, there are 548 homes for sale. Of those homes for sale, 328 are condos, 185 are detached homes and 35 are townhomes according to Homesnap. In the last 4 weeks there have been 164 new listings and 197 sales. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Meets With Governor-Elect Wes Moore At State House In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Following Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Governor Larry Hogan today met with Governor-Elect Wes Moore to discuss the smooth and orderly transition to the incoming administration. Following a private meeting in the governor’s office at the State House in Annapolis, the governor and governor-elect took questions from the media.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
fox5dc.com
Elderly couple going to vote killed by vehicle near polling place in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Election Day started off with a tragedy in Montgomery County after a witness tells FOX 5 an elderly couple, believed to be on their way to vote at a nearby polling location, were struck and killed by a speeding car. Montgomery County police said a 65-year-old man...
Comments / 0