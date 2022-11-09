Join us on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7 pm for our Monthly General Membership & Election ResultsRegister in advance here: https://tinyurl.com/bp8tckc3Guest Speakers for the Evening:Mom’s Demand Action (7:30 pm – 8:00 pm)VFW Post 3150 (8:00 pm – 8:15 pm)Moms Demand Action will present an overview of federal and state gun law legislation. They will also discuss what Moms Demand Action Arlington is doing in our community. Kaydee Myers and Sharon Bradley will be speaking. (Criminal Justice)VFW Post 3150 will share information about its programs and resources and provide the VFW’s history. They welcome all Veterans, Active Duty, Reservists, Military Dependents, and civilian members of our community. The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard, and reserve forces. (Veteran Affairs)

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO