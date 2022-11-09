Read full article on original website
Daniel Rendon Herrera, once the "most feared narco-terrorist in Colombia," sentenced to 35 years in U.S. prison
A notorious Colombian drug lord nicknamed Don Mario was sentenced to 35 years in a U.S. prison, federal prosecutors said Monday. Last year, Don Mario, whose real name is Daniel Rendon Herrera, pleaded guilty in a New York court to running a criminal enterprise and conspiring to support a designated terrorist group called the Clan del Golfo, or Gulf Clan.
Even Bolsonaro Is Calling for His Nazi-Saluting Superfans to Quit Holding the Country Hostage
RIO DE JANEIRO—They were dressed in the yellow jerseys worn by Brazil's national soccer team, many brandishing the national flag, others holding signs that read: “Military is our only savior!,” “Save the Nation” or “Intervention, Now!”Hundreds of President Jair Bolsonaro supporters gathered despite sustained rainfall in front of Forte de Copacabana, a military base at the southern end of Rio de Janeiro’s famous beach.Their message was crystal-clear, their emotions fierce and raw. One after another they expressed their anger with Sunday’s election results that brought Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s leftist opponent, back into power. The majority of Bolsonaristas...
Brazil military finds no evidence of election fraud, dashing hopes of Bolsonaro supporters
Jair Bolsonaro frequently raised doubts about integrity of election in the run-up to his loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Mexican state launches probe after prosecutors accused of covering up femicide
MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A Mexican anti-corruption authority said on Monday it had launched an investigation into the state attorney's office of Morelos, after a top official accused prosecutors there of covering up the killing of a young woman found on a highway last week.
US News and World Report
Panama President to Travel to U.S. for Medical Follow-Up
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo will travel to Houston, Texas on Friday for follow-up treatment regarding the blood disorder he was diagnosed with in July, known as myelodysplasia, the presidency said in a statement Thursday. Cortizo will be in the United States until Nov. 17 for the...
Guatemalan president bashes Biden for turning down solution to border crisis
The president of Guatemala has accused the Biden administration of declining his country's solution to end the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the chaos in his Central American country, according to a new report.
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
U.N. approves Haiti sanctions, targets gang leader Cherizier
Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council approved sanctions on Friday including an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace or stability of Haiti, imposing the measures on the Caribbean state's most powerful gang leader.
Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?
MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
Prosecutor in slaying of gay Puerto Rican rapper Kevin Fret says she was instructed to stop investigating
The prosecutor assigned to investigate the killing of gay Puerto Rican rapper Kevin Fret in 2019 said this week that she was instructed to stop her probe and was never given an explanation. Betzaida Quiñones Rodríguez made the allegations in multiple local media outlets in Puerto Rico. She said the...
Wave of Cuban migrant detentions stokes fears that deportations to the island will resume
When Dachel Caballero headed to an appointment at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar earlier this week, the 30-year-old Cuban man thought he’d go back home to his wife and newborn child.
BBC
Colombia drugs: Kingpin Don Mario sentenced to 35 years
A court in New York has sentenced an infamous Colombian paramilitary leader and drug kingpin to 35 years in jail. Daniel Rendón Herrera, better known as Don Mario, led the right-wing paramilitary group United Self-Defence Forces (AUC). The group, originally formed to combat left-wing guerrillas, engaged in kidnappings, killings,...
Haitian politician shot dead, as violent gangs and political turmoil push country to the 'edge of collapse'
A Haitian politician has been shot dead outside his home, authorities have said, as international concerns intensify over the gang violence, political turmoil and humanitarian crises that have seized control of the country.
Mexico succession puts scientist on path to be first woman president
MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country's first woman leader.
Former Miss Argentina and ex-Miss Puerto Rico reveal they are married
A former Miss Argentina and an ex-Miss Puerto Rico announced on Instagram over the weekend that they are married. In a joint post shared to both their accounts, Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico wrote, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day.” The message included what appeared to be their wedding date, Oct. 28, along with heart and ring emojis.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
US News and World Report
'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
POLITICO
Haitians want a ‘Haitian-led solution’
With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Jesse Naranjo. Hello, Recast habibis! This is Joseph Gedeon, and I’m guest hosting today. The midterms are less than a week away and power in Congress is up for grabs. But before we let you go for the weekend, we need to talk about Haiti.
World
New Biden policy leaves thousands of Venezuelan migrants stranded
Francis Rivero sold all of her belongings in September before making the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States. But two weeks into her overland trip, the Biden administration announced a plan that will automatically reject all Venezuelans seeking asylum at the US border with Mexico if they enter the country without authorization — and will only benefit a fraction of asylum-seekers.
