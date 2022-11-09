ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Even Bolsonaro Is Calling for His Nazi-Saluting Superfans to Quit Holding the Country Hostage

RIO DE JANEIRO—They were dressed in the yellow jerseys worn by Brazil's national soccer team, many brandishing the national flag, others holding signs that read: “Military is our only savior!,” “Save the Nation” or “Intervention, Now!”Hundreds of President Jair Bolsonaro supporters gathered despite sustained rainfall in front of Forte de Copacabana, a military base at the southern end of Rio de Janeiro’s famous beach.Their message was crystal-clear, their emotions fierce and raw. One after another they expressed their anger with Sunday’s election results that brought Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s leftist opponent, back into power. The majority of Bolsonaristas...
US News and World Report

Panama President to Travel to U.S. for Medical Follow-Up

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo will travel to Houston, Texas on Friday for follow-up treatment regarding the blood disorder he was diagnosed with in July, known as myelodysplasia, the presidency said in a statement Thursday. Cortizo will be in the United States until Nov. 17 for the...
Reuters

U.N. approves Haiti sanctions, targets gang leader Cherizier

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council approved sanctions on Friday including an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace or stability of Haiti, imposing the measures on the Caribbean state's most powerful gang leader.
NBC News

Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?

MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
BBC

Colombia drugs: Kingpin Don Mario sentenced to 35 years

A court in New York has sentenced an infamous Colombian paramilitary leader and drug kingpin to 35 years in jail. Daniel Rendón Herrera, better known as Don Mario, led the right-wing paramilitary group United Self-Defence Forces (AUC). The group, originally formed to combat left-wing guerrillas, engaged in kidnappings, killings,...
NBC News

Former Miss Argentina and ex-Miss Puerto Rico reveal they are married

A former Miss Argentina and an ex-Miss Puerto Rico announced on Instagram over the weekend that they are married. In a joint post shared to both their accounts, Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico wrote, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day.” The message included what appeared to be their wedding date, Oct. 28, along with heart and ring emojis.
The Associated Press

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
US News and World Report

'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
POLITICO

Haitians want a ‘Haitian-led solution’

With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Jesse Naranjo. Hello, Recast habibis! This is Joseph Gedeon, and I’m guest hosting today. The midterms are less than a week away and power in Congress is up for grabs. But before we let you go for the weekend, we need to talk about Haiti.
World

New Biden policy leaves thousands of Venezuelan migrants stranded

Francis Rivero sold all of her belongings in September before making the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States. But two weeks into her overland trip, the Biden administration announced a plan that will automatically reject all Venezuelans seeking asylum at the US border with Mexico if they enter the country without authorization — and will only benefit a fraction of asylum-seekers.
