Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
Republican Tim Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger political ambitions yet. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term....
Sen. Scott claims GOP will win Senate as Rep. Maloney says Democrats will keep House
Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the political landscape as the campaign season heats up into Tuesday's midterm election, with Sen. Rick Scott claiming the GOP will win control of the Senate.
Republican J.D. Vance defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race, NBC News projects
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected. His victory keeps the seat in GOP hands as the party tries to regain control of the Senate. Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim...
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
Hillary Clinton blasts Lindsey Graham for joining Trump 'cult'
Hillary Clinton denounced Republicans who align themselves closely with former President Donald Trump as being part of a “cult,” particularly taking aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as someone she believes abandoned his values when Trump took office in 2016. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on...
Democrat Frank Mrvan projected to beat Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana House race
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan has defeated his GOP challenger, Jennifer-Ruth Green, in the race to represent Indiana's 1st congressional district in the House, The Associated Press projects. The race between the two candidates pitted Green, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, against Mrvan, a Democrat who formerly served...
Bennet wins reelection against O’Dea in Colorado Senate race
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) is projected to win a third term in the Senate, defeating one of the few Republicans this cycle to break with former President Trump. CNN, ABC News and NBC News projected the race for Bennet. Bennet faced off against Joe O’Dea, a construction company executive who...
Florida’s Marco Rubio Wins Third Term In U.S. Senate Over Democrat Val Demings
The former Orlando police chief outraised and outspent Rubio by $20 million, but was unable to dislodge him.
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
Maxwell Frost, 25, secures House seat, becoming first Gen Z member of Congress
Frost, 25, squeaks by the age requirement to serve in the U.S. House. Twenty-five is the youngest age permissible by the Constitution.
Rick Scott Was Prepared to Take On McConnell — Until Tuesday
The NRSC head thought a wave of victories for Trump-inspired candidates would give him enhanced stature, until most of those candidates crashed and burned.
Marco Rubio previews a possible Republican-led Senate after midterm elections
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., appeared on “Sunday Night in America” to preview the upcoming midterm elections and the potential impact of a Republican Senate.
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd has won North Carolina’s open Senate seat. The three-term House member defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley on Tuesday and will succeed the retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley is the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would have been the state’s first Black senator if elected.
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
SC abortion bill dead, legislators fail to reach compromise
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senate and House negotiators failed to reach a compromise on abortion Wednesday. Lawmakers will have to wait until next year to introduce new legislation and start the process again. The six-member conference committee approved a bill that banned abortion along party lines. This was done over...
