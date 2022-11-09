Read full article on original website
Citigroup Investment Banking Unit Slashes Staff Globally
The rising trend of large corporations cutting back employees looks set to continue amid a report that Citigroup is scaling back its investment banking unit’s staff. Citigroup eliminated dozens of jobs across its investment banking arm, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) Bloomberg report. “We obviously will look at...
Goldman Sachs names about 80 new partners - Bloomberg News
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has tapped 80 employees as new partners, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Wells Fargo, Citi and JPMorgan Chase Take the Stage
The moment of truth is here. Investors, experts and regulators, who wonder about the health of the American economy and the banking system, will finally have a first and clear diagnosis. JPMorgan Chase JPM, Wells Fargo (WFC) , Citigroup (C) and Morgan Stanley (MS) , four of the major U.S....
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
NEWSBTC
JP Morgan Predicts Bitcoin Crash To $13.000 Due To Cascade Of Margin Calls
Amidst the drama surrounding the busted deal between FTX and Binance, banking giant JP Morgan has commented on the current state of Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. If FTX does file for bankruptcy, the contagion could be massive. As Bitcoinist reported today, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed in a...
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech selloff worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid the tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
FTSE 100 firms hand billions in dividend payouts to Qatar investors
Some of the UK’s largest listed companies including water and energy giants have handed almost £500m to Qatari state-owned investors this year, raising concerns that blue-chip company profits are supporting the controversial World Cup host. The dividend payouts are the result of the Gulf nation’s investments in a...
tipranks.com
‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider
Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way.
kitco.com
ETF outflows to cap gold price rally, says TD Securities
(Kitco News) After a strong $50 move higher on Friday, does gold have a chance at a breakout? TD Securities says it's too early for gold to move, citing strong ETF outflows and bloated long positioning. December Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,681.90, up 0.32% on the day...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Report: Sequoia Capital China invests in Aventon, values company at $590 million
(BRAIN) — TheInformation.com, a tech trade title, is reporting that Sequoia Capital's China wing has made a recent investment in the e-bike brand Aventon. The investment would value the company at $590 million, according to the report, which cites two anonymous sources. The article did not specify the amount of the investment but said Aventon was valued at $200 million earlier this year, likely referring to a significant investment made by China's Gao Rong Capital in March.
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Stock Soared Today
The broader market saw big gains in Thursday's trading thanks to consumer price index data showing lower-than-anticipated inflation in October. Slowing inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to shift away from additional interest rate hikes, which would be great news for Palantir. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
kitco.com
Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
CNBC
Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
msn.com
S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2023 take ‘complete U-turn’ as recession risks loom, according to BofA
The S&P 500 risks another leg down after a “complete U-turn” in 2023 earnings-per-share estimates for the U.S. stock-market index, according to a BofA Global Research note. “Forward estimates have been cut much larger than usual,” BofA equity and quant strategists said in a research note Monday. They...
US News and World Report
Oil Producer Ithaca Shares Sink in UK's Largest IPO of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy made a lacklustre debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain's largest initial public offering of 2022. As Europe's fifth biggest IPO of the year began trading, Ithaca's shares fell as much as 11.6% below...
Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft
Australian officials say Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia's largest health insurer and dumping customers' personal medical records on the dark web
Canada's Rogers revenue beats on customer addition, higher roaming charges
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO), on Wednesday beat quarterly revenue expectations as the Canadian wireless giant benefited from higher roaming charges due to a rebound in international travel and customers opting for pricier plans.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia govt sells A$14 bln of new 2034 Treasury bond
SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Australian government on Tuesday sold A$14 billion ($9.1 billion) of a new 2034 Treasury bond by a syndication that drew A$42.4 billion of bids. The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) which handles the government's debt, said the 3.75% May 21, 2034 Treasury Bond was priced at a yield to maturity of 4.145%.
