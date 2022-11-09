ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

PYMNTS

Citigroup Investment Banking Unit Slashes Staff Globally

The rising trend of large corporations cutting back employees looks set to continue amid a report that Citigroup is scaling back its investment banking unit’s staff. Citigroup eliminated dozens of jobs across its investment banking arm, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) Bloomberg report. “We obviously will look at...
TheStreet

Wells Fargo, Citi and JPMorgan Chase Take the Stage

The moment of truth is here. Investors, experts and regulators, who wonder about the health of the American economy and the banking system, will finally have a first and clear diagnosis. JPMorgan Chase JPM, Wells Fargo (WFC) , Citigroup (C) and Morgan Stanley (MS) , four of the major U.S....
NEWSBTC

JP Morgan Predicts Bitcoin Crash To $13.000 Due To Cascade Of Margin Calls

Amidst the drama surrounding the busted deal between FTX and Binance, banking giant JP Morgan has commented on the current state of Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. If FTX does file for bankruptcy, the contagion could be massive. As Bitcoinist reported today, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed in a...
The Guardian

FTSE 100 firms hand billions in dividend payouts to Qatar investors

Some of the UK’s largest listed companies including water and energy giants have handed almost £500m to Qatari state-owned investors this year, raising concerns that blue-chip company profits are supporting the controversial World Cup host. The dividend payouts are the result of the Gulf nation’s investments in a...
kitco.com

ETF outflows to cap gold price rally, says TD Securities

(Kitco News) After a strong $50 move higher on Friday, does gold have a chance at a breakout? TD Securities says it's too early for gold to move, citing strong ETF outflows and bloated long positioning. December Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,681.90, up 0.32% on the day...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Report: Sequoia Capital China invests in Aventon, values company at $590 million

(BRAIN) — TheInformation.com, a tech trade title, is reporting that Sequoia Capital's China wing has made a recent investment in the e-bike brand Aventon. The investment would value the company at $590 million, according to the report, which cites two anonymous sources. The article did not specify the amount of the investment but said Aventon was valued at $200 million earlier this year, likely referring to a significant investment made by China's Gao Rong Capital in March.
Motley Fool

Why Palantir Stock Soared Today

The broader market saw big gains in Thursday's trading thanks to consumer price index data showing lower-than-anticipated inflation in October. Slowing inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to shift away from additional interest rate hikes, which would be great news for Palantir. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
kitco.com

Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
CNBC

Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers

New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
US News and World Report

Oil Producer Ithaca Shares Sink in UK's Largest IPO of 2022

LONDON (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy made a lacklustre debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain's largest initial public offering of 2022. As Europe's fifth biggest IPO of the year began trading, Ithaca's shares fell as much as 11.6% below...
kalkinemedia.com

Australia govt sells A$14 bln of new 2034 Treasury bond

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Australian government on Tuesday sold A$14 billion ($9.1 billion) of a new 2034 Treasury bond by a syndication that drew A$42.4 billion of bids. The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) which handles the government's debt, said the 3.75% May 21, 2034 Treasury Bond was priced at a yield to maturity of 4.145%.

