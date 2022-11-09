See live election results for key Georgia races, including governor and US Congress
Polls are now closed in the Georgia midterm s (unless you’re already in line to vote) and you can keep up with election results from key races in real-time.
Check vote totals as they are counted in the Peach State here.
Races covered in the Associated Press maps include:
- Governor’s race: Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams
- Senate race: Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker
- US House District 2: Incumbent Democrat Sanford Bishop faces Republican Chris West
