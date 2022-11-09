ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See live election results for key Georgia races, including governor and US Congress

By Justin Mitchell
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

Polls are now closed in the Georgia midterm s (unless you’re already in line to vote) and you can keep up with election results from key races in real-time.

Check vote totals as they are counted in the Peach State here.

Races covered in the Associated Press maps include:

  • Governor’s race: Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams
  • Senate race: Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker
  • US House District 2: Incumbent Democrat Sanford Bishop faces Republican Chris West

Governor’s race: Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams

Senate race: Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker

US House District 2 race: Sanford Bishop and Chris West

Comments

guess who
2d ago

Thanks everybody for re-electing Brian Kemp for governor!❤️

Reply
64
Freedom First
2d ago

good riddance, for the 2nd time GA dosnt want you. go back to California 👋

Reply
26
SassyD
2d ago

Now Sanford you need to do more for Georgia as well just like Kemp you stuck 30 years ago. It is time for a change or RETIRE and GO HOME 🏡!

Reply
5
