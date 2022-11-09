See live election results for key Georgia races, including governor and US Congress

Polls are now closed in the Georgia midterm s (unless you’re already in line to vote) and you can keep up with election results from key races in real-time.

Check vote totals as they are counted in the Peach State here.

Races covered in the Associated Press maps include:

Governor’s race: Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams

Senate race: Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker

US House District 2: Incumbent Democrat Sanford Bishop faces Republican Chris West

