Plainview votes overwhelmingly to ban abortion in city limits
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Voters in Plainview voted 69.25% to 30.75% on Tuesday to ban abortion in city limits and declare it “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” according to unofficial election results. According to Texas Right to Life, three other cities in Texas passed ordinances against abortion on Election Day: Abilene, Athens and San Angelo. A […]
Frank Gutierrez projected winner of Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the race for Lubbock County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Frank Gutierrez is the projected winner with 51% of the vote. Incumbent Aurora Chaides-Hernandez has 49%. She is the longest serving Latina to hold judicial office in Lubbock County originally elected in 1994.
City of Post voting to go wet
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Post is voting to go wet, allowing the legal sale of alcohol. Post’s Proposition A will allow the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hope the proposal will make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. Get updates on election...
‘We are expecting lines’: Election Day patience encouraged with paper ballot system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday is Election Day and all throughout the country voters are getting ready to cast ballots, if they have not already. In Lubbock County, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Those with the Lubbock County Elections Office suggest getting to the polls as early as possible.
Plainview votes to become sanctuary city for the unborn
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview voters approved the sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance. The City of Lubbock voted on the same proposal two years ago. It was approved, allowing citizens to file $10,000 lawsuits against any entity performing and aiding an abortion procedure. The results:. For: 2,423. Against: 1,076.
Jason Corley reelected as Lubbock County Commissioner
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The race for Lubbock County Commissioner came to a head tonight, with Jason Corley on top. Commissioner Corley faced democratic challenger, Juan Gatica. Corley has been an advocate for cutting government spending. Since 2016, Corley has been giving up pay raises to volunteer fire departments...
Lubbock Co. citizens vote on $200 million bond for city improvements
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voters in the city of Lubbock have lined up at the polls to cast their ballots. Lubbock’s Proposition A allots $200 million for street improvements. The bond will pay for 22 miles of improved roads. The proposal include 17 different road projects. It also allows...
Lubbock’s $200 million road bond passes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s $200 million road bond proposition has been passed. Voters in the city of Lubbock lined up at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Lubbock’s Proposition A allots $200 million for street improvements. The bond will pay for 22 miles of...
Why are People Stealing Political Campaign Signs From Yards?
There is a static tension in the air around Lubbock as we get closer to Election Day but some resident's are not good sports when it comes to politics. Many campaign signs in Lubbock County are being vandalized and stolen as Election Day is just one day away, as per the publishing of this article, on November 8. Many voters tend to get heated during election time and will go after the signs of the person facing off against their pick for the elections.
Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey
A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle," according to the United States Department of Justice.
Lubbock Elks Lodge to host fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We ask the community to join together in support of Tiny, a remarkable man who has dedicated his life as a first repsonder saving lives across the South Plains as a paramedic and volunteer fire fighter since 1953. His dedication, compassion and loyalty for the...
LISD community outreach forum
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD, with help from the City of Lubbock Municipal Court and the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, will be hosting a Lubbock Community Outreach forum at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center this Wednesday, November 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The forum will feature...
Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday. The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any...
Lubbock residents asking what’s next for street bond
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents voted yes on a $200 million street bond on Tuesday, approving a plan that promises to improve roads in every district in Lubbock. Stephanie Hill, a District 2 resident, says progress started at the polls. “It has to start somewhere,” Hill said. “We have to...
KCBD Investigates: Texas Juvenile Justice Department reports 71% turnover rate putting strain on county resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is in turmoil, according to the latest report on the agency. Right now, there is a waitlist to get into those state facilities. That means violent juvenile offenders are sitting at county detention centers, including the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, until they can be transferred.
Xcel Energy repairs to interrupt service in Amherst
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Xcel Energy will upgrade and reroute the electricity transmission line that supplies power to Amherst on Saturday, resulting in a power outage to 368 customers within the city limits between 8 a.m. and noon. Xcel Energy is notifying customers ahead of time through an...
Lubbock Community Outreach Forum focuses on substance abuse prevention
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-time law enforcement officer and instructor for substance abuse prevention was in the Hub City Wednesday evening for the Lubbock Community Outreach Forum. Officer Jermaine Galloway spoke at the forum hosted by the City of Lubbock Municipal Court, the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and...
Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock
Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. She lived a robust life full of fervor and wit. Sue lit up any room she entered with her striking eyes and beautiful smile. Her exuberant personality was always on display, bringing a smile and chuckle to anybody she encountered. Sue’s children, Russ and Kelly, adored her and she taught them to love the only way she knew how – fiercely and full of passion. She looked upon her grandchildren with all the love and pride in the world and they felt the exact same way about their “Mimi”. Her loving husband, Bob, will forever miss Sue’s witty charm and sweet embrace.
Frenship student headed to National Spanish Spelling Bee
WOLFFORTH, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For a fourth consecutive year, a Frenship ISD student is headed to the National Spanish Spelling Bee. Over the weekend, Willow Bend Elementary fifth-grader Cesar Guzman clinched first-place in the area contest, securing his spot at the national competition this summer. On November 5, dozens...
Lubbock County computer system down until further notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish tells KCBD the computer system for the county is down until further notice. They believe it is an issue with the antivirus software the county uses. The provider of the software, Cisco, is assisting the County IT department in getting the system restored.
