Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
LeBron James Gives Injury Update Before Lakers vs. Clippers Game
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James needs rest, but will not take it against the LA Clippers
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard rusty, but healthy, in return at Miami: ‘I felt good’
Damian Lillard was a game-time decision leading up to the Portland Trail Blazers’ dramatic 110-107 win Monday night at the Miami Heat. But that was all word play. He was playing.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback
The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
LeBron James Injured In Lakers' Loss To Clippers On Wednesday Night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James left Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter due to an unknown leg injury.
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played a thriller, but the refs weren't great
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
Yardbarker
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
Damian Lillard out for Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
So much for the much-anticipated matchup between former teammates, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has been ruled out for the Blazers’ game Thursday night at New Orleans. Apparently, he isn’t ready for back-to-back games after missing four contests with a right calf strain before returning Monday at Miami.
Wichita Eagle
Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-9, and have played some of the worst basketball in the NBA to start the new season. Despite this, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes they can turn their season around. "They're gonna be fine,...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Has Been Making It Rain
It is obvious that the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was a great move by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team has gotten off to a strong 8-3 record and is currently the 3rd team in the Eastern Conference. Of course, they were good before Mitchell but the inclusion of him has...
Is Damian Lillard playing for Blazers vs. CJ McCollum, Pelicans?
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start to the 2022-23 NBA season and managed to stay afloat while Damian Lillard was sidelined with an early injury. Portland heads into Thursday’s matchup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans with an 8-3 record, but it seems they may once again be forced to battle without Lillard after the latest injury update to the star point guard.
WCNC
Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Trail Blazers at Pelicans Game Preview
After closing their road trip with a win over Chicago, the Pelicans begin a six-game homestand against the surprising Portland Trail Blazers.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Extend Qualifying Offer to Tyler Anderson
Thursday marks the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to their own free agents. The Dodgers had three players who conceivably could have received the $19.65 one-year offer entering the day and, according to reports, pitcher Tyler Anderson did end up getting the offer. ESPN's Jeff Passan was among...
