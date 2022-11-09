ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Oregonian

Damian Lillard out for Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

So much for the much-anticipated matchup between former teammates, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has been ruled out for the Blazers’ game Thursday night at New Orleans. Apparently, he isn’t ready for back-to-back games after missing four contests with a right calf strain before returning Monday at Miami.
PORTLAND, OR
Wichita Eagle

Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-9, and have played some of the worst basketball in the NBA to start the new season. Despite this, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes they can turn their season around. "They're gonna be fine,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Has Been Making It Rain

It is obvious that the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was a great move by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team has gotten off to a strong 8-3 record and is currently the 3rd team in the Eastern Conference. Of course, they were good before Mitchell but the inclusion of him has...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Is Damian Lillard playing for Blazers vs. CJ McCollum, Pelicans?

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start to the 2022-23 NBA season and managed to stay afloat while Damian Lillard was sidelined with an early injury. Portland heads into Thursday’s matchup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans with an 8-3 record, but it seems they may once again be forced to battle without Lillard after the latest injury update to the star point guard.
PORTLAND, OR
WCNC

Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Extend Qualifying Offer to Tyler Anderson

Thursday marks the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to their own free agents. The Dodgers had three players who conceivably could have received the $19.65 one-year offer entering the day and, according to reports, pitcher Tyler Anderson did end up getting the offer. ESPN's Jeff Passan was among...
