Steph Curry Makes History vs. Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry keeps making history

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been dominant to start the new season. Already the NBA's three-point king, Curry keeps finding ways to break new records. With his 47-point explosion on Monday night vs. the Sacramento Kings, Curry became the only player in NBA history to record a line of at least 47 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists with no turnovers.

It has been a dominant start to the year for Curry, who would be one of the early season MVP favorites if his team hadn't started so poorly. Even with the Warriors off to a slow start, Curry should still be receiving MVP recognition, because as seen vs. the Kings, this team cannot win without him.

Averaging 32.6 PPG on 51/43/93 splits, Curry has been nothing short of historically great to start the season. Also leading his team in assists and rebounds, Curry is Golden State's leader in points per game, assists per game, and rebounds per game. Quite simply, he has done it all for the Warriors to start the year, and the stats affirm that.

Too talented to remain this poor, although their bench could use some bolstering, these Warriors will not remain a losing team for long. Steph Curry simply will not allow it, as he showed on Monday night. Once their record gets back closer to where it should be, expect the MVP noise to really pick up for Curry, because he is playing some of the best basketball of his legendary career.

