Akron, OH

Emilia Sykes defeats Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in 13th Congressional District race

By Amanda Garrett, Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
Democrat Emilia Sykes defeated Republican political newcomer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in the hard-fought and closely watched 13th Congressional District race.

Sykes, an Akron native following in her parents' footsteps, climbed the political ladder of Ohio Democratic politics, serving as minority leader in the Ohio House of Representatives before stepping aside to run for this open seat in Congress.

She says that experience not only taught her how to serve her constituents, but how to legislate and make the government work for them.

Her challenger had never sought any elected office, though she's worked as a pundit defending former U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I am so excited to be a representative of this community that raised me...the least I can do is serve you and continue to serve you," Sykes said.

Sykes defeated Gesiotto Gilbert with 52.6% of the vote (146,621 to 132,181).

Results:Updated results for Ohio's 13th Congressional District

This is the first time in about 50 years the city of nearly 200,000 people will be represented by a single member of the U.S. House of Representatives. For generations, the city's power has been diluted because lawmakers carved the city into as many as four separate districts, diluting its power.

Now, all of Akron and all of Summit County are in the 13th, along with the northern half of Stark County and a tiny corner of Portage County.

Cheers erupted after 10 p.m. at the Gesiotto Gilbert campaign's watch party at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Akron Canton Airport in Jackson Township when it was announced she won Portage County and was leading in Stark County. However, Sykes won big in her home Summit County to maintain the lead she held throughout the night.

More than 100 supporters – including many Akron Democratic leaders – gathered at Sykes’ watch party at the Akron Civic Theatre awaiting election returns. Among those in attendance: Akron City Council members Lindia Omobien, Shammas Malik, Russ Neal and Tara Mosley; Summit County Councilwoman Veronica Sims; former Akron Deputy Mayor James Hardy; and Akron attorney Eddie Sipplen.

Sykes told the crowd her race was the 12th-most expensive in the country and featured ads against her that were tough to watch.

"Guess what, they messed with a kid from Akron," Sykes said. "And I bet they won't do it again."

In her short concession speech, Gesiotto Gilbert thanked her supporters.

“This is obviously not the result we were hoping for or expecting tonight, but the fight goes on,” she said.

Earlier in the evening, Summit County Councilwoman Elizabeth Walters, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, told the crowd, “It’s going to be a long night, but it’s going to be a fun night right here in Summit County.”

“I think before the night is over, I’ll be calling her my congresswoman,” Walters correctly predicted of Sykes.

What voters had to say about the Sykes-Gesiotto Gilbert race

At the Woodlawn Church polling location in Jackson Township on Thursday evening, voters were split between Gesiotto Gilbert and Sykes.

Denny Pellegrini, 67, of Jackson Township said he voted Republican “pretty much all around this year.”

“I don't like the direction of the country, where it's been heading,” he said, listing “the transgender thing,” immigration and gas prices as among the issues he blames on Democrats.

Deanne James, a hairdresser for more than 40 years who lives in Jackson Township, also voted all Republican candidates on the ballot, including Gesiotto Gilbert. She did not immediately recall her name but checked a sheet that her friend gave her to see whom she voted for for Congress.

"It's the one they advised us to," James said, referring to a friend. "I basically voted all Republican... because I don't like the way the Democrats are running things.”

Cullen Patel, 34, of Jackson Township, a solutions engineer for an information-technology company and Perry High School and Ohio State University graduate, said he voted for Tim Ryan for senator and Sykes for Congress.

"I didn't like Gilbert's sort of more radical stances...how much she sucks up to Trump and stuff,” Patel said. “So it was mostly against a vote against her as opposed to for Sykes.

“I figure she (Sykes) is probably going to support the Democratic ticket pretty much on point. But I'm OK with that as long as ... we have less far-right Republicans.”

He said the one thing he liked about Sykes is that "she's going to fight against Trump mostly or Trump-type Republicans, I guess."

About the candidates

The only thing certain about Ohio's 13th Congressional District race on Election Day was that a woman from the millennial generation is sure to win.

Running for Ohio's 13th wasn't Gesiotto Gilbert's first choice. She initially filed paperwork to run for Ohio's 9th District in the northwest party of the state, providing a Sandusky address.

She pivoted to the 13th District during redistricting and after Democrat Tim Ryan left the seat open so he could run for U.S. Senate. Gesiotto Gilbert won the crowded GOP primary earlier this year after being endorsed by Trump, whom she first met while competing in beauty pageants.

The Massillon native, who now lives in North Canton, avoided interviews with The Akron Beacon Journal, The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer, The Washington Post and some other traditional forms of media, often saying she's too busy to answer anything but written questions.

She instead appeared on television and in the conservative media universe of Fox News, the Blaze and other outlets where she first made a name for herself in the era of Make America Great Again politics.

Gesiotto Gilbert billed herself as "cancel culture's worst nightmare" and was identified by The Washington Post as one of 299 Republicans who falsely claim without evidence that Trump won the 2020 election.

She and Sykes viewed the other's experience, or lack thereof, as evidence that the other won't be able to accomplish anything meaningful for the Ohio 13th, where Akron is in a unique position to finally have its voice heard in Congress.

Some pundits suggested the race for the 13th is a localized repeat of Joe Biden versus Trump, with a moderate Democrat taking on a Make America Great Again Republican.

The two women's world views differ on everything from abortion and labor unions to climate change and how to tackle gun violence.

Most pollsters in recent days noted the 13th was too close to call even though many suspected Republicans would win enough seats to take control of Congress.

When Democrats took control of the House in 2018, they started a flurry of investigations into then-President Donald Trump’s administration and his business dealings, including probes of his tax returns and later, the role he played in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Cook Political report Tuesday highlighted the 13th as a race to watch.

"If Republicans are going to have a good night, they have to be able to win" in competitive districts like the 13, Cook's Amy Walter wrote.

"If Republicans aren't winning in districts that Biden narrowly carried (he won here by 3 points in 2020), it's hard to see how they win in much bluer territory," Walter wrote.

Ohio's 7th and 14th Congressional District races

Another area U.S. House race in the area where Trump loomed large was Ohio's 7th District, which includes Medina and Wayne counties, northern Holmes County and southwest Cuyahoga County.

Trump loyalist Max Miller defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer, a high school dropout turned restaurant executive turned owner of a successful media company.

Miller, who comes from a wealthy and politically powerful Cuyahoga County family, once served as a Trump aide whose job included playing show tunes to calm the former president.

Trump later endorsed Miller despite his former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accusing Miller of physical abuse while there were dating. Miller has denied the allegations and sued Grisham.

Diemer tried to turn Miller's ties to Trump to his advantage, sometimes reminding them that Miller was working for Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, and that Miller received a subpoena by the House committee investigating the attack.

To the northeast, the 14th Congressional District has shifted and no longer includes any part of Summit or Cuyahoga counties.

The new configuration includes northern Portage County, along with Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties.

Incumbent Republican Dave Joyce, who has represented the 14th since 2013, defeated Democrat and Ravenna native Matt Kilboy, a U.S. Navy veteran, who said he was prompted to run, in party, because of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Both the 7th and 14th lean heavily Republican and were not considered as competitive as the 13th.

USA Today contributed to this report.

