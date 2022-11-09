ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

Tallmadge Circle shut down following crash that caused fuel leak

 2 days ago
A suspected drunken driver struck a truck, causing a fuel leak that ended up shutting down Tallmadge Circle on Tuesday evening so a hazmat team could clean up the spill, according to police.

Tallmadge Police Chief Ron Williams said there were no injuries and the hazardous materials team was en route to the scene about 7 p.m. He did estimate when the circle would reopen, but noted traffic in the area has been light.

Further information was not immediately available.

