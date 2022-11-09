ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Majority of Ga. voters don’t think highly of Walker’s judgment: poll

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker smiles during remarks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Ga. Walker’s appearance was his first following reports that a woman who said Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is actually mother of one of his children – undercutting Walker’s claims he didn’t know who she was.

Two out of three Georgia voters believe GOP senate candidate Hershel Walker does not have good judgment, according to a new poll.

Voters’ feelings, reported in NBC’s exit poll Tuesday, come after the former football star faced allegations of paying for multiple women’s abortions, despite running on an anti-abortion platform.

Walker has denied the allegations.

But 44 percent also said they found incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) “too extreme.”

After electing two Democrats to the Senate in 2020, Georgia is this year home to a highly contentious Senate race has drawn national attention once again.

Recent polls have showed that Warnock and Walker running neck and neck, and their race could very well head into a runoff.

The outcome of Georgia’s election could determine which party controls the Senate.

Ariel Gonzalez
7h ago

I don't care what you think about Walker. He will be a vote against the inept current administration. If you don't vote for him, don't complain about the inflation and high prices. It's that simple.

Will Maddox
1d ago

The choice is clear, continue with Warnock and Biden Democrat polices that have destroyed our economy or change to anything different.

barb wire
1d ago

Only illiterate people voting for this illiterate individual 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 WARNOCK ALL THE WAY 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

