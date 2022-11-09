ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Republicans file emergency motion to extend Maricopa County voting hours

By Julia Mueller
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Matt York, File FILE – A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Nov. 1, 2022. The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday’s elections. The 64 jurisdictions where federal monitors are being sent include Maricopa County, Arizona, where there have been reports of people watching ballot boxes, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests.

A Republican coalition is filing an emergency motion to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, citing concerns about voting machine issues.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee, former state lawmaker Jill Norgaard, and the campaigns of the Arizona GOP nominees for Senate and governor — Blake Masters and Kari Lake, respectively — filed a request that all voting centers in the county stay open until 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The coalition alleges that “at least 36% of all voting centers across Maricopa County have been afflicted with pervasive and systemic malfunctions of ballot tabulation devices and printers, which has burdened voters with excessive delays and long lines,” according to the filing, shared by the RNC.

The group is also asking that the public release of any early ballot results be suspended until 11 p.m.

“The widespread issues – in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs – are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

Dewey
2d ago

What😳. There they go again. First they don’t want early voting then they want to keep polls open opposite of what they wanted last election 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 call in the deplorable Cyber Ninjas 😵‍💫😵‍💫😂😂😂

John Mcmahan
2d ago

All I will say is, show the prof there are issues with the equipment to the board of elections, then let them determine if there is a need to extend voting times,. that's there job.

Ho Tum
2d ago

If the Republicans were winning they’d be doing everything they can to stop the Democrats from extending those hours claiming they were sore losers, and claiming it was unconstitutional. They’d be whining and sniveling as would their sheeple voters who haven’t had an original thought in the last century!

The Hill

The Hill

