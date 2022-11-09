ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Tiffany's Jewelry Tycoon Dies After Falling From Cruise Ship Under Mysterious Circumstances

By Haley Gunn
 2 days ago
A tycoon of Tiffany's jewelry has died after falling from a cruise ship under mysterious circumstances on October 26, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dilek Ertek , 71, was the distributor of Tiffany's jewelry in Turkey for over two decades. After falling from the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship, her family has raised questions surrounding the circumstances — including missing jewelry from her cabin — of her mysterious death.

Ertek's son, Gokce Atuk , claims jewelry went missing from his mother's safe in her cabin aboard the cruise ship prior to her unexpected death.

The Turkish newspaper, Sabah , has reported that Ertek's family has urged police to investigate the death of the matriarch — specifically her lover, a 74-year-old Swiss national, who waited twenty hours before reporting the jewelry tycoon missing.

CCTV footage suggested Ertek fell from the cruise ship sometime around 3 a.m.

Experts on the case are reportedly baffled by the circumstances of the fatal fall, due to Ertek's size. Standing at just 5-foot 2-inches, investigators are reportedly perplexed at how Ertek managed to fall over her cabin's balcony railing, which stands at 3 feet tall.

Following Ertek's tragic death, investigators had the jewelry tycoon's lover under observation by the ship's crew, in a separate cabin, until the ship was able to dock in Tahiti, three days after the fatal event.

Due to a lack of evidence supporting Ertek's lover's connection to her death, authorities released the unnamed Swiss national. The 74-year-old man has since returned to Switzerland.

Investigators tirelessly worked to locate Ertek's remains at sea, however, the search has since been discontinued.

The cruise ship reported the situation to authorities after returning to the nearest port at Papeete Island, French Polynesia. Turkish media has reported that there were no issues with the initial investigation, however, attorneys for Ertek have claimed that Tahitian authorities did not properly investigate Erket's cabin on the ship, per her son's efforts to get Tahiti authorities to look more closely at his mother's death.

Ertek's attorneys are reportedly preparing to file a lawsuit against the ship's operator.

The Tiffany's jewelry distributer boarded the Norwegian vessel on October 24 in Papeete Island. From Papeete Island, Ertek was scheduled to celebrate her birthday in Bora Bora on November 5.

Unfortunately, Ertek would not arrive at the ship's final destination of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Comments / 81

Into the Blue
1d ago

How horrifying, that poor woman! My heart Condolences to the Family..To be stranded in the Ocean left to die is just barbaric..I hope they find the person responsible for this murder

1d ago

People do not realize that at sea, maritime laws are a lot different than your home country. This is why we often hear of these types of crimes happening on cruise ships at sea and nothing ever comes of these investigations. The layers of responsibility, authority and who investigates is often so complicated and protracted everyone just gives up.

justpeachyme
1d ago

Why would a rich tycoon as herself want to be on a cruise ship of cheese compared to what she could've been on. Sounds like a premeditated trip, by her BF.

