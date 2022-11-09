Read full article on original website
‘Catastrophic Failure’ Causes Ongoing Sewage Overflow Near 2 Tuscaloosa Creeks
A 'catastrophic' infrastructure failure has led to an ongoing sewage overflow on Tuscaloosa's JVC Road that may be sending wastewater into two local creeks. The overflow was first spotted and reported by John Wathen, better known as the Hurricane Creekkeeper, who warned Tuesday morning that a "serious, ongoing overflow" could be sending wastewater into Cottondale Creek, which then feeds into Hurricane Creek.
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
Major crash near 16th S Exit shuts down I-65 S
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy delays on I-65 S this morning after a major crash near Exit 262A, 16th St. All lanes are blocked at this time. Crews are on the scene. Please seek an alternate route. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or...
2 major accidents shut down I-65 southbound lanes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two major accidents Thursday morning currently have southbound lanes on I-65 shut down. A tractor-trailer overtured on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue, leaving all lanes blocked. A second accident on I-65 South right near Finley Boulevard had two lanes closed, but traffic is now moving slowly. No injuries have been […]
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
City of Birmingham opening warming station ahead of weekend cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is preparing for freezing weather this weekend by opening a warming station in downtown. Those needing warm shelter can come to the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Food, a shower trailer and flu shots will be provided.
Firefighters battle house fire in Wylam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire that broke out in Wylam early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Washington St. At least one person was injured. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County
A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
BWW customers share water bill frustrations at public hearing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works held a public hearing Wednesday night and customers shared their frustrations with the Board. This happening before a vote is expected to be made on a proposed 3.9% rate increase. The hearing lasted for about an hour and a half. General Manager Michael...
Remains of missing Columbiana man discovered in Calera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The remains of a Columbiana man who was reported missing almost four years ago, were discovered in Calera Thursday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing on December 31, 2018. The 2015 GMC Terrain he was last seen driving was located unattended on County Road 16 between County Road 22 and Spring Creek Road in Calera.
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month. “We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”
Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4. According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck...
Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Birmingham died after the vehicle she was driving crashed south of Tuscaloosa. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was driving on Sylvan Loop Road in Tuscaloosa County when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The...
BWWB plans to restart collecting on overdue bills in January
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) plans to restart collections efforts on customers with overdue bills starting January 17, according to a presentation BWWB management will make to the full board Wednesday afternoon. General Manager Michael Johnson is scheduled to present his response to the audit conducted...
Human remains found in Calera identified as missing man from 2018
CALERA, Ala. — The remains of a Columbiana man were recently found in Calera, after being missing for several years. According to a social media post from Calera police, a cell tower worker last week notified the police department about human skeletal remains found in a wooded area off County Road 222.
Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month
Deputy Jody Elmore is the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Month for November. He has been with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department almost three years. He attended the Jefferson County Reserve Class 26 Academy. Deputy Elmore is originally from Forkland, Alabama, but he has resided in Ethelsville for the last ten years and calls Pickens County home.
