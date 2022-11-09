Read full article on original website
Former prosecutor, sheriff react to Darcus Allen mistrial
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - It has been nearly 13 years since what was one of the worst police shootings in our region's history. The jury deliberating murder charges against the getaway driver for the shooter who killed four Lakewood Police officers announced they were deadlocked, ending in a mistrial for a second time.
King County voucher program helps homeless vets find housing
SHORELINE, Wash. - In 2018, a one-night count showed nearly 1,300 veterans were experiencing homelessness in King County. The King County Council Chair says new programs to help those veterans find permanent housing locally are having some success. A new shelter in Shoreline in north King County has been part...
Forum focuses on missing Indigenous People
KENT, Wash. - The number of missing indigenous people is now in the hundreds in Washington state, nearly half of them are women. Carolyn DeFord, is a local Puyallup tribe member fighting what she says is a growing epidemic. The last time she saw her mother, Leona Kinsey, was 22...
VIDEO: Pierce County deputies praised for their calm, caring response to mental health crisis
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) are being praised for how they deescalated a situation involving a man experiencing a mental health crisis last summer. On June 16, a man was having a mental health episode inside the IHOP on 176th St. E and Canyon...
'Stilly Doe' cold case in Snohomish County solved
A cold case in Snohomish County has finally been solved. DNA genealogy has helped solve a 42-year-old case.
Detectives investigate string of armed robberies in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects in multiple gas station robberies in King County this week. At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery at 757 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. According to investigators, two armed men robbed a store and fled on foot. The suspects were described as wearing gray hoodies, dark sweatpants and face masks.
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim
KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
Seattle Public Schools plans safety audit, students plan walk-out after deadly shooting
SEATTLE - Just days after a Seattle Public Schools student was shot and killed inside his own high school building, fellow students are planning a walk-out and demonstration demanding the district and elected leadership take drastic measures to ensure their safety. Classes at Ingraham High School were canceled after the...
Hundreds attend emotional funeral at Climate Pledge Arena for beloved Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - Loss, love and a life of service: Thursday was the emotional tribute for beloved Seattle business owner and community leader, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. Family, friends and elected officials were among the hundreds of people gathered at Climate Pledge Arena for his memorial service. Through song, prayer and...
Emergency warming shelter open in Seattle tonight
An emergency warming shelter will be open in Seattle tonight for anyone experiencing homelessness. It's part of a partnership with the Salvation Army and the Region King County Homelessness Authority.
Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
Everett ER patients join study for new meth treatment drug that offers hope for combating addiction
Everett ER patients join study for new meth treatment drug that offers hope for combating addiction. Some members of the medical community say Everett is one of the larger hot spots for meth addiction in the nation. Doctors say it's an everyday problem in the emergency room in Everett, with patients coming in who are suffering from meth addition and a host of associated impacts.
Seattle judge again blocks Albertson's $4B payout in Kroger merger
A Seattle judge has once again blocked the $4 billion dollar payout in the Albertson's-Kroger merger. Investors hoping for their share of the massive payment will have to wait at least another week.
Nix vs. Penix when No. 6 Oregon hosts No. 24 Washington
EUGENE, Ore. - Sixth-ranked Oregon appears to be marching toward what could be a spot in the College Football Playoff. But first, the Ducks need to get past back-to-back ranked opponents, starting with No. 25 Washington and No. 13 Utah next weekend. Both of those games are at Autzen Stadium...
Seattle weather: Freezing fog and crisp afternoon sunshine ahead
SEATTLE - The sunshine this week will be absolutely beautiful, but don't let the sun fool you—it'll be quite chilly! At times this week, there could be fog or freezing fog in the morning. This morning, Western Washington woke up to mid to high-level clouds. That will clear for...
9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident in Renton, suspect sought
RENTON, Wash. - A child has life-threatening injuries after being shot during a road rage incident in Renton. According to Washington State Patrol, it appears the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.
Seattle weather: A dry and cold weekend with areas of morning fog
SEATTLE - Get ready for a chilly forecast as colder, drier, and foggy days hang with us through next week!. Friday's highs only warmed into the upper 40s around Western WA. Our seasonal high for this time of year is 53 and drops to 52 on Monday. Skies will slowly...
WSDOT: Apple Maps routed drivers off I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass onto dirt road
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers, particularly iOS users, of an incorrect "detour" that is rerouting vehicles to a dirt road from I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass. The issue first arose in early October when WSDOT shifted eastbound traffic to the westbound side of...
