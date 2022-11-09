ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Former prosecutor, sheriff react to Darcus Allen mistrial

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - It has been nearly 13 years since what was one of the worst police shootings in our region's history. The jury deliberating murder charges against the getaway driver for the shooter who killed four Lakewood Police officers announced they were deadlocked, ending in a mistrial for a second time.
LAKEWOOD, WA
King County voucher program helps homeless vets find housing

SHORELINE, Wash. - In 2018, a one-night count showed nearly 1,300 veterans were experiencing homelessness in King County. The King County Council Chair says new programs to help those veterans find permanent housing locally are having some success. A new shelter in Shoreline in north King County has been part...
KING COUNTY, WA
Forum focuses on missing Indigenous People

KENT, Wash. - The number of missing indigenous people is now in the hundreds in Washington state, nearly half of them are women. Carolyn DeFord, is a local Puyallup tribe member fighting what she says is a growing epidemic. The last time she saw her mother, Leona Kinsey, was 22...
WASHINGTON STATE
Detectives investigate string of armed robberies in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects in multiple gas station robberies in King County this week. At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery at 757 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. According to investigators, two armed men robbed a store and fled on foot. The suspects were described as wearing gray hoodies, dark sweatpants and face masks.
KING COUNTY, WA
WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim

KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
KENT, WA
Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
SEATTLE, WA
Everett ER patients join study for new meth treatment drug that offers hope for combating addiction

Everett ER patients join study for new meth treatment drug that offers hope for combating addiction. Some members of the medical community say Everett is one of the larger hot spots for meth addiction in the nation. Doctors say it's an everyday problem in the emergency room in Everett, with patients coming in who are suffering from meth addition and a host of associated impacts.
EVERETT, WA
Nix vs. Penix when No. 6 Oregon hosts No. 24 Washington

EUGENE, Ore. - Sixth-ranked Oregon appears to be marching toward what could be a spot in the College Football Playoff. But first, the Ducks need to get past back-to-back ranked opponents, starting with No. 25 Washington and No. 13 Utah next weekend. Both of those games are at Autzen Stadium...
EUGENE, OR
Seattle weather: Freezing fog and crisp afternoon sunshine ahead

SEATTLE - The sunshine this week will be absolutely beautiful, but don't let the sun fool you—it'll be quite chilly! At times this week, there could be fog or freezing fog in the morning. This morning, Western Washington woke up to mid to high-level clouds. That will clear for...
SEATTLE, WA

