What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
Results: Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeats Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 9 p.m. EST.
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
Cuellar holds off GOP threat, wins 10th term in office
HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Longtime Democratic Texas incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is heading back to Congress for a 10th term after voters on the South Texas border on Tuesday soundly endorsed him for re-election despite a push by the GOP to turn the district red. Cuellar beat...
Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke in Texas Gubernatorial Race
The Republican incumbent, who has held the governor seat since 2015, was reelected Tuesday Republican Greg Abbott has secured another term as governor of Texas, defeating his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, according to Associated Press projections. Abbott, 64, previously served as part of the Texas Supreme Court, and as the state's attorney general, before assuming the governor's seat in 2015. His victory Tuesday over O'Rourke, 50, will help him further advance his agenda, which focuses on job creation, funding the police and tightening border security (in 2021, he said he...
Texas police chief says he shouldn't resign over the Uvalde shooting because state police 'did not fail' the community
McCraw told CNN last month he would resign if his agency was found to have "any culpability" in the bungled police response to the Uvalde shooting.
Beto O'Rouke Surges, Closing Gap With Greg Abbott in Texas: Poll
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is within 2 percentage points of Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the latest poll released by Beacon Research on Sunday, showing a possible shift in momentum just two weeks away from the midterm election. The poll shows Abbott with 48 percent of the vote...
Border history on the line in race for Texas’ ‘coveted’ 15th Congressional District
Two Latina political hopefuls are vying to make history in the hotly contested Texas Congressional District 15 race on the South Texas border. Political analysts say all eyes are watching this race in Texas, and nationwide to see if the GOP can flip this seat red, which has been blue for over 150 years.
Republicans pick up one of three Congressional seats in Texas border counties
(The Center Square) – Republicans won one of three Congressional seats they were hoping to flip in Texas border counties. In South Texas’ new congressional District 15, Monica De La Cruz received a little more than 53% of the vote. She will be the first female Hispanic member of Congress representing McAllen, Texas.
Texas’ 28th Congressional District remains Democratic
Rep. Henry Cuellar won a 10th term on Tuesday, defeating Cassandra “Cassy” Garcia for Texas' 28th Congressional District, the Associated Press called. Why it matters: The predominantly border region, which encompasses a swath of South Texas up to the southeastern edge of San Antonio, was a GOP target and was at risk of losing its position as a Democratic stronghold.
Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas
HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress
Incumbents in Fort Worth area congressional House races won handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. Of the seven congressional House districts in greater Fort Worth, two races — District 6 and District 25 — featured candidates running unopposed. Only one — District 30, representing south Dallas, southern Dallas County and a sliver of eastern Tarrant County — did not feature an incumbent.
Gov. Abbott Re-Elected in Texas, Beating O’Rourke in Race Centering on Guns, Uvalde
Greg Abbott notched a decisive victory Tuesday night to earn a third term as Texas governor. The win secures the GOP trifecta in Austin that, over the last several years, has fought COVID-19 restrictions, enacted classroom censorship policies and blocked gun safety measures after the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde. The Associated Press called […]
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
Clinton to stump for 2 Democrats on South Texas border
Former President Bill Clinton plans to attend two last-minute get-out-the-vote rallies Monday to help South Texas Democrats who are in tight congressional races against Republicans who are nationally backed.
San Antonio's U.S. House delegation unchanged by midterms except for one seat
As further evidence of gerrymandering's lock on the political landscape, four of San Antonio's five congressional districts look to be unchanged in Tuesday's election. And the one that switched hands is still controlled by the same party. In the case of the single district that gained new blood — the...
