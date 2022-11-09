ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ValleyCentral

Cuellar holds off GOP threat, wins 10th term in office

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Longtime Democratic Texas incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is heading back to Congress for a 10th term after voters on the South Texas border on Tuesday soundly endorsed him for re-election despite a push by the GOP to turn the district red. Cuellar beat...
TEXAS STATE
Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke in Texas Gubernatorial Race

The Republican incumbent, who has held the governor seat since 2015, was reelected Tuesday Republican Greg Abbott has secured another term as governor of Texas, defeating his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, according to Associated Press projections. Abbott, 64, previously served as part of the Texas Supreme Court, and as the state's attorney general, before assuming the governor's seat in 2015. His victory Tuesday over O'Rourke, 50, will help him further advance his agenda, which focuses on job creation, funding the police and tightening border security (in 2021, he said he...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Beto O'Rouke Surges, Closing Gap With Greg Abbott in Texas: Poll

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is within 2 percentage points of Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the latest poll released by Beacon Research on Sunday, showing a possible shift in momentum just two weeks away from the midterm election. The poll shows Abbott with 48 percent of the vote...
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republicans pick up one of three Congressional seats in Texas border counties

(The Center Square) – Republicans won one of three Congressional seats they were hoping to flip in Texas border counties. In South Texas’ new congressional District 15, Monica De La Cruz received a little more than 53% of the vote. She will be the first female Hispanic member of Congress representing McAllen, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Texas’ 28th Congressional District remains Democratic

Rep. Henry Cuellar won a 10th term on Tuesday, defeating Cassandra “Cassy” Garcia for Texas' 28th Congressional District, the Associated Press called. Why it matters: The predominantly border region, which encompasses a swath of South Texas up to the southeastern edge of San Antonio, was a GOP target and was at risk of losing its position as a Democratic stronghold.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress

Incumbents in Fort Worth area congressional House races won handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. Of the seven congressional House districts in greater Fort Worth, two races — District 6 and District 25 — featured candidates running unopposed. Only one — District 30, representing south Dallas, southern Dallas County and a sliver of eastern Tarrant County — did not feature an incumbent.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
FLORIDA STATE

