Caldwell, ID

KOOL 96.5

How to Make it Through the Long Winter Stuck Inside in Idaho

The warm days of summer and the pleasant days of fall are a memory of the past now, as the weather has shifted and the cold has made its way to southern Idaho. As the wind picks up, the temperatures drop, and the inevitable snow and rain come, many of us will turn to staying indoors instead of enjoying the great outdoors for the coming months. This can seem depressing a little, but there is much to do indoors this fall and winter, and Idahoans have decided to share how they enjoy spending time inside.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Watch Upcoming Peak Of Leonid Meteors In Southern Idaho

One of the planet's most dynamic meteor events will be approaching next week's end in North America. The Leonid Meteors will be racing across the night sky on consecutive evenings as numerous space rocks are expected to be highly visible for hours in an impressive celestial crescendo. The weather in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOOL 96.5

7 Events to Enjoy this Cold Weekend in the Magic Valley

The weather has dipped and the cold, wetness, and snow have made their arrival. With the colder weather and conditions, it makes getting out of the house a little tougher, but more important than before, to avoid cabin fever before the heart of winter weather. Despite the conditions, there will still be tons of activities and events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley, and there is no reason to not bundle up and head out to enjoy your weekend. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
WYOMING, NY
98.3 The Snake

The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs

Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
BLISS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise

Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho

What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning

It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Little Loses Vote In Idaho In Landslide

It's election day in Idaho, and per usual, everyone is going crazy on social media:. You can't avoid it. One thing you may have avoided, however, is the result one of Idaho's most important decisions. If you've watched any news lately, they've been claiming that little had a lead going...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho

There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Snow Squall Warning

SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... CENTRAL POWER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... WESTERN MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... CENTRAL BINGHAM COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... * UNTIL 830 AM MST. * AT 728 AM The post Snow Squall Warning appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon

Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

15 Gift Cards That People in Boise Actually Want to Receive This Christmas

In 2019, Intuit's MintLife surveyed Americans to figure out exactly what people hope to receive for Christmas. The results were pretty interesting!. According to Mint, 61% of Americans rather receive cash or a gift card than a traditional present during the holidays. Not many of those folks speak up and tell the people shopping for them that, because well...it sounds selfish, even though it's not.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Great Christmas Gift Idea as ‘Frozen’ Comes to Boise

Christmas will be here before you know it, and it is time to start thinking about Christmas ideas for your significant other, or perhaps your children. While toys are nice for the kids, and jewelry, clothes, and money are nice for your partner, there are always other more creative options that may surprise them if you choose to go this route. Taking your children and partner to see a musical or play is a nice gift, and there is one coming to Boise that many families will be wanting to see, which will make for a great Christmas gift for all ages.
BOISE, ID
Community Policy