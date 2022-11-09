Read full article on original website
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
Election results: Rand Paul vs. Charles Booker for Kentucky US Senate
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is facing off against Democrat Charles Booker for the state's Senate seat. Booker, a former state lawmaker, defeated three primary opponents to become the latest nominee to try to snap the long losing streak of Kentucky Democrats in U.S. Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
The GOP's shadow race for Nebraska senator is already locked up — if the governor wants it
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts sounds open to becoming a senator — and that’s good news to Mitch McConnell and other top Washington Republicans who are eager for him to join the chamber. Ricketts has made clear he won’t appoint himself to the seat of outgoing...
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
Rand Paul clings on to Kentucky Senate seat for third term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul is heading back to the United States Senate representing Kentucky for a third term. He beat his Democrat opponent, Charles Booker, in the state’s midterm election on Nov. 8, the Associated Press has projected. Paul has 12 years under his belt as senator...
Republican J.D. Vance defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race, NBC News projects
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected. His victory keeps the seat in GOP hands as the party tries to regain control of the Senate. Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim...
Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state's most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for...
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Don Bolduc and keeping a critical seat in Democratic hands. While the race attracted less attention than some others, Hassan won her Senate seat six years ago in one of the closest...
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
Kathy Hochul defeats Republican Lee Zeldin in Democratic triumph against close GOP threat
Kathy Hochul thanks ‘bold’ New Yorkers after winning re-election. New Yorkers have elected Governor Kathy Hochul to a full term, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to be voted into the governor’s office, according to Associated Press projections. She defeated Republican candidate Lee Zeldin,...
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican...
Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky
Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.
Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire
ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go. The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.
Rick Scott's leadership under scrutiny amid tepid GOP Senate gains
Critics are calling into question the efficacy of Rick Scott's (R-FL) tenure as chairman of Senate Republicans' campaign arm after the senator's bullish election predictions fell short. Scott, who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, projected that Republicans would hold 52 to 55 seats in the Senate next year, publicly...
Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat
(Ohio Capital Journal) – Republican J.D. Vance has won the race to succeed Republican Rob Portman representing Ohio in the U.S. Senate. The open seat and the stakes of Senate control fueled a race that gained national attention. Election night Early in the evening in Columbus, Portman took the stage to pump up the crowd about the U.S. Senate race. ...
