Kentucky State

WLWT 5

Election results: Rand Paul vs. Charles Booker for Kentucky US Senate

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is facing off against Democrat Charles Booker for the state's Senate seat. Booker, a former state lawmaker, defeated three primary opponents to become the latest nominee to try to snap the long losing streak of Kentucky Democrats in U.S. Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
POLITICO

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate

DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state's most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for...
UTAH STATE
WDSU

GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
LOUISIANA STATE
Roll Call Online

Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire

ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go. The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Rick Scott's leadership under scrutiny amid tepid GOP Senate gains

Critics are calling into question the efficacy of Rick Scott's (R-FL) tenure as chairman of Senate Republicans' campaign arm after the senator's bullish election predictions fell short. Scott, who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, projected that Republicans would hold 52 to 55 seats in the Senate next year, publicly...
GEORGIA STATE
The Logan Daily News

Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat

(Ohio Capital Journal) – Republican J.D. Vance has won the race to succeed Republican Rob Portman representing Ohio in the U.S. Senate. The open seat and the stakes of Senate control fueled a race that gained national attention. Election night Early in the evening in Columbus, Portman took the stage to pump up the crowd about the U.S. Senate race. ...
OHIO STATE
