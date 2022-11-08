Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Woman Struck By Truck on Interstate 84
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a semi-truck while walking along the interstate in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the woman had parked her Subaru Crosstrek near milepost 171, west of the U.S. 93 and I84 interchange, in the westbound lane and began walking when a semi-truck hit her at around 2:55 p.m. The crash blocked traffic for a little more than an hour. The incident remains under investigation.
Man Sentenced for 2021 Twin Falls Stabbing and Robbery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has been sentenced to minimum of five years in prison on multiple charges including aggravated battery for a 2021 stabbing in Twin Falls. According to court records, Jacob Bowen was sentenced on October 24, following a jury trial during the summer that found him guilty of aggravated battery, robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Twin Falls Police responded to an apartment on Meadow View Lane on January 1, 2021 for a report of a man that had been beaten and stabbed. The victim said two men, one of them Bowen, began beating him with a hammer. The victim's girlfriend who was also there told the men to grab his wallet because he had just gotten paid. Once the men left the victim went to a neighbor's for help and discovered he'd been stabbed and his wallet was missing. Police wrote in charging documents the victim was treated for stab wounds on his back, facial injuries, and lacerations to the back of the head. Bowen was sentenced to a minimum of five years, 10 years indeterminant, for the aggravated battery charge, a minimum of five years for robbery, 10 years indeterminant, a minimum of five years for the burglary, and five years for the aggravated assault. All charges are to run at the same time.
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
Idaho Food Bank Awards Five Southern Idaho Groups with Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five organizations in Southern Idaho have been given grants to help with food insecurity by the Idaho Food Bank and partners. Helping Hearts and Hands, Camas County Senior Citizens Association, Martha & Marys's Food Pantry, Mustard Seed Ministries, and Voices Against Violence were recently awarded a combined $20,750 in grants from the Idaho Food Bank Fund to help promote healthy eating and ease hunger in the state. The Idaho Food Bank works with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to distribute awards every year. “Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho in a prepared statement. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.” A total of 47 groups in Idaho were awarded grants out of the $233,900 set aside for assistance. The funds come from Idaho taxpayers who donated on their income tax returns to the Idaho Food Bank. Money from the grants can also be sued to buy food storage and transportation in addition to providing education on healthy eating. See how much each each location was given below:
Jerome Police And Fire Department Face Off In Sock Challenge For Kids
The Jerome Police Department has decided to challenge Jerome Fire and the community to a sock collection challenge. It is going to be epic! The plan is to collect as many youth socks as they can so they can be donated and distributed to children in need around the area.
How Not to Apply for a Job in Twin Falls
Over the last few weeks, I have seen a few people posting on local chats and rants and raves pages looking for jobs, and their approach is one you want to avoid. Putting an ad on a local Facebook page isn't a terrible idea, but the odds of finding a job are low this way. While it doesn't hurt to try this route, make sure to be smart in what you post. When putting in the desired salary, you are limiting yourself from the get-go. Putting limited scheduling, while it is nice to be honest, makes you lower on the candidate list, when others may have a more open schedule. Most importantly, do no admit you will fail a drug test, as not many places will hire you, knowing you are breaking the law and unable to pass a mandatory drug test if their company requires it.
Perrine Bridge Will Get New Lights, Expect Lane Closures
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Perrine Bridge will get new upgraded lighting next week that will force the closure of some lanes while crews work. The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will install the new lighting November 17, Thursday, after 9 p.m and close one lane of traffic on the side they are working on at the given time. Work should only take one night according to ITD officials. “These new luminaires have an improved design that will extend their life expectancy,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer stated. “We are upgrading multiple lights this year and will continue to address other areas in South-central Idaho with future projects.” ITD said the project is among a number of other projects addressing structures and parts of the area highway system.
Filer Gun Show Returning this Month to the Magic Valley
The weather is dropping, the leaves are falling, and hunting season is in full swing in Idaho. While many have already gotten a tag or gone out a few times, others are still waiting for their first hunt of the season. It can be due to schedule, other priorities, or maybe you need some new equipment like a new gun. Even if you don't need a new one or don't hunt, living in Idaho it is always good to own a gun and to see what is available out there. If you enjoy talking guns and shopping for them you are in luck as the Filer Gun Show is returning.
Watch: Native Says Blame Greed For Self-Inflicted Idaho Crowding
As someone who has both purchased and sold a home in Idaho, I might be part of the state's housing boom and mass exodus from the west in some people's opinion. I'll admit, I benefited greatly by selling my Twin Falls home after owning it for just two years, but I also have never blamed out-of-staters for the current overcrowding plight.
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
Buhl Firefighter Returns Home After Horrible Crash And Months In The Hospital
#NebekerStrong. The Buhl Firefighter who was struck while driving his motorcycle and spent months in the hospital, has returned home. For a long time it was unclear if Jared was even going to survive, now he is home recovering with his loving family. We have been following Jared Nebeker's story...
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
The Tiny Village Located Within an Idaho Diner
You ever visit a place for several years and then one day ask yourself where that came from? I had one of those experiences while eating lunch at a favorite café in Twin Falls. Usually, I’m focused on the conversation and the menu. The social aspect of dining out apparently blots out some of my senses.
Why You’re Doing This Twin Falls Intersection All Wrong
If you’ve lived in Twin Falls for at least a minute, you’ve likely found yourself frustrated or confused by one specific intersection that may very well be the most misunderstood in town. The good news is that a simple solution might make it less confusing, as long as we all play by the rules.
Pickup Loads of Trash Removed from State Land Near Wendell
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Piles of trash, old furniture, and appliances were recently cleaned up from state owned land near Wendell that is a popular dumping ground and shooting area. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) said agency employees and volunteers helped take three pickup loads and three trailer loads of garbage from the area about six miles north of Wendell that is used for grazing that generates money for public schools in the state. Officials say the area has become a problem in the last few years with more and more trash being illegally dumped.
How Your Leftover Twin Falls Pumpkins Can Benefit Others
It's not uncommon to see Halloween pumpkins rotting on Twin Falls porches for many days after the celebration has ended. I've got three on the deck railing that I plan to donate to a neighbor with a small farm. In past years, I've never really given much thought to how...
Chart-Topping Band Warrant Coming To Jackpot NV For Two Shows
A rock band that achieved worldwide popularity in the eighties with multiple chart-topping hits is coming to Jackpot, Nevada, in January for back-to-back evening performances. Warrant is regarded as one of the most commercially-successful glam rock bands of the eighties and nineties. The group formed in Los Angeles in the 1984, and gained success with a string of radio hits such as "Cherry Pie," "Uncle Tom's Cabin," and "Heaven." They are currently scheduled for January 27 and 28 shows at Cactus Pete's Resort Casino in Jackpot, before heading back east to wrap up their tour in June.
Get Unique Christmas Gift Ideas At The CSI Harvest Time Fun Festival
Each year at the College of Southern Idaho they host a Harvest Time Fun Festival that will give you unique gift ideas and out of the house. The event is coming up and it is always a great experience. College of Southern Idaho Harvest Time Fun Festival. This event brings...
Do’s and Don’ts of Open Burning in Twin Falls City Limits
The burning of yard debris is a common practice in many parts of the country. And this time of year, you might be looking for a way to get rid of some fall yard waste without having to haul it away. However, there are some things to consider before lighting that pile of tree trimmings on fire. In the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, there are specific regulations that should be followed when open burning leaves and other yard materials.
This Might Be Proof That Popular Pizza Chain Is Returning To Twin Falls
The popular pizza chain Papa John's has been in Twin Falls in the past but had to close after an issue with the lease. The pizza restaurant never reopened. However, it looks like we may have found clues that one is returning to Twin Falls, and soon. Papa John's Twin...
