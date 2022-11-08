TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has been sentenced to minimum of five years in prison on multiple charges including aggravated battery for a 2021 stabbing in Twin Falls. According to court records, Jacob Bowen was sentenced on October 24, following a jury trial during the summer that found him guilty of aggravated battery, robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Twin Falls Police responded to an apartment on Meadow View Lane on January 1, 2021 for a report of a man that had been beaten and stabbed. The victim said two men, one of them Bowen, began beating him with a hammer. The victim's girlfriend who was also there told the men to grab his wallet because he had just gotten paid. Once the men left the victim went to a neighbor's for help and discovered he'd been stabbed and his wallet was missing. Police wrote in charging documents the victim was treated for stab wounds on his back, facial injuries, and lacerations to the back of the head. Bowen was sentenced to a minimum of five years, 10 years indeterminant, for the aggravated battery charge, a minimum of five years for robbery, 10 years indeterminant, a minimum of five years for the burglary, and five years for the aggravated assault. All charges are to run at the same time.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO