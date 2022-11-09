Karen Bright leads Grover Beach Mayor race against Stacy Korsgaden

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Percentages remain the same as 60/40 in favor of Karen Bright with no in-person vote counted.

As of 9:45 Tuesday night, Grover Beach Mayor candidate Karen Bright has 60% of the vote, while Stacy Korsgaden trails with 40%.

This represents mail-in/absentee ballot votes only.

The two candidates for Grover Beach Mayor, Karen Bright and Stacy Korsgaden, said they enjoyed election night from their local homes.

Current Grover Beach city councilmember Karen Bright and local businesswoman Stacy Korsgaden both have over three decades worth of experience living in the Grover Beach community.

Bright has run on a platform focused on her expertise in local politics as a city council member and prioritizing local issues such as housing, homelessness, and public safety.

Despite never being elected, Korsgaden is no stranger to politics having run twice for San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor. Korsgaden believes in addressing homelessness, public safety, and ensuring jobs in the community.

Both women will host friends and family at their homes for an election night that mirrors many voters featuring beer, wine, and tacos.

More updates will be provided as election results continue to roll in.

