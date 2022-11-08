Everyone whohas been watching Andor knew that this was coming. Cassian (Diego Luna) has been in prison for a couple episodes now, and given what the character is becoming, he wasn’t going to stay in there for long. The only question was how the escape would take place and who would be a part of it. With no one coming to Cassian’s rescue, he would have to save himself along with those in prison with him. Fortunately, the episode’s action did not disappoint and all of the other scenes further added to how the season may end.

