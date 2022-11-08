Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
comicon.com
Image Comics Shares 10 More Spawn Variant Covers Celebrating Its 30 Anniversary
Yesterday we gave you a first look at 21 Image Comics’ covers featuring Todd McFarlane’s Spawn and today we bring you another 10 for The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4, The Deadliest Bouquet #5, Vanish #4, 20th Century Men #5, Dark Ride #3, Kroma #2, Plush #2, Kaya #3, The Department of Truth: Wild Fictions Special, and Voyagis #3, all out this December.
comicon.com
‘Lost Boy: Origin Of Peter Pan’ Enters Its Final Week On Kickstarter
A reimagining of Peter Pan’s origin story enters its final week of crowdfunding just a few hundred dollars shy of its $4,500 goal. Written by 14 year old Bunnie A.D., Lost Boy tells the story of how a Hand became a Hook, and how a ‘Peeter’ became The Pan.
comicon.com
Mad Cave Studios Announces ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ For Spring 2023
It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Mad Cave Studios’ all-new series, Hunt. Kill. Repeat., written by Mark London, with artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, letterer Rus Wooton, and cover artist Ryan Kincaid . The former goddess, Artemis, daughter of Zeus, is...
comicon.com
Hobgoblin Rains Hell On New York: ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #13 Reviewed
The reveal of the new Hobgoblin was a shock last issue. As this story arc concludes- for now- it appears more shocks are in store. Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz and Joe Caramagna wrap up the last story before Dark Web hits with a bang. Roderick...
comicon.com
Preview: Adventures Above And Below The Waves In ‘Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible’ Vol 1
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible Volume 1 TPB, out next week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Scott Allie, artists Max Fiumara and Sebastian Fiumara, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘On the run at the end of the world, Abe seeks the...
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.8 – ‘Red Marauder’
Thomas (Ben Aldridge) is ghosting Martha (Emma Paetz), the British military have taken over Salt’s lab so they can use Lullaby to create mind-controlled soldiers, and Patricia (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir) is testing out how many times she can go to a party that goes south and come out unscathed. Mostly, though, this week’s episode mines X-Men/mutant territory, with its portrayal of how PWEs are being ostracized and attacked, with Captain “Gully” Blighty (James Purefoy) as the one exception.
comicon.com
BOOM! Studios Reveals InHyuk Lee Cover For ‘A Vicious Circle’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed the variant cover by InHyuk Lee for A Vicious Circle #1, the premiere issue of a prestige 3-issue original series from writer Mattson Tomlin, and artist Lee Bermejo, available in December 2022. ‘Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the...
comicon.com
Part Cybernetic ‘The Metamorphosis’ Part ‘Twilight Zone,’ Scout Comics Announces ‘Lost Souls: Haywire’
Scout Comics has announced Lost Souls: Haywire, dropping soon from creator Darryl Knickrehm. ‘Bob is a psychiatrist for robots, a psychiatrist who hates his job. Day in and day out he analyzes, certifies and judges the head-spinning drones, the stuttering bots, the self-looping droids – and he’s had enough! All this silicon lunacy is driving him insane.
comicon.com
‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 10 Review
Everyone whohas been watching Andor knew that this was coming. Cassian (Diego Luna) has been in prison for a couple episodes now, and given what the character is becoming, he wasn’t going to stay in there for long. The only question was how the escape would take place and who would be a part of it. With no one coming to Cassian’s rescue, he would have to save himself along with those in prison with him. Fortunately, the episode’s action did not disappoint and all of the other scenes further added to how the season may end.
Making New York - new play tells tale of ruthless powerbroker
Was he a visionary or a corrupt racist with a god complex? - Corruption of power?
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All This Week’s Comic Book Reviews
As the title announces, we’ve got all last week’s comic book reviews rounded up and in the same place. So, if you are reading any of them it may help you decide on which comics to pick up and which to pass up. We’ll start with Scott Redmond...
comicon.com
Neon Lights And Chrome: Discussing `Wiper’ With John Harris Dunning And Ricardo Cabral
In their new graphic novel, Wiper, writer John Harris Dunning and artist Ricardo Cabral have depicted the world of 2223, a century after the West is wiped out in a nuclear war. The central character is Lula Nomi, a private investigator whose memory of each job she works is erased upon completion. But all is not as it seems with Nomi.
comicon.com
Image Ends Its Year-Long 30th Anniversary With ‘Spawn’ Cover Takeover
Todd McFarlane’s iconic character Spawn will be hard to escape this holiday season as he appears on over nearly 50 different covers for Image Comics’ titles this December. That, and the Spawn/Batman crossover, of course. And here’ where you’ll find him:. 3Keys #3 Cover C by...
comicon.com
SDAFF 2022: ‘We Are Still Here’ Reviewed — A Powerful Anthology Of Indigenous Stories Throughout Time
Native peoples have been exploited and oppressed by colonizers for centuries. Even though relations are currently improving, the progress has been slow and generations have been impacted. In the anthology film We Are Still Here, indigenous Australian and New Zealand creators tell stories of how colonialism has affected their cultures.
comicon.com
Avenger Prime Reveals Themself As Jason Aaron’s Historic ‘Avengers Assemble’ Crossover Continues
Later this month, fans will witness the opening battle of the greatest conflict in Avengers history in Avengers Assemble Alpha #1. The one-shot will kick off a crossover saga between Jason Aaron’s Avengers and Avengers Forever titles and serve as the conclusion to the comic visionary’s nearly five-year run on the franchise. Readers should prepare for a war beyond all imagination as Avengers Tower at Infinity’s End falls under assault by the ultimate forces of evil including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto.
Comments / 0