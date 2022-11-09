ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Live updates (archived): Election results in Colorado

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GD7A_0j3hO1Dx00

Editor’s note: This live blog is no longer being updated. Below is an archive of our election results coverage.

DENVER (KDVR) — The midterm election is here and voters are making big decisions about their government. Nationally, voters are concerned mainly about record-breaking inflation and threats to democracy, according to survey results from the Associated Press’s VoteCast.

To solve whatever problems they feel the most pressing, Colorado voters are deciding on their representatives and laws in each of the state’s eight Congressional districts, the U.S. Senate, the governor’s mansion, state legislative and judicial races, and a host of statewide and local ballot initiatives.

Full election results: Colorado races and ballot measures

Live election updates

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline

The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest

We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?

Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Bennet’s Message to Colorado Voters

As reported on Wednesday, the Democratic party completed a sweep of the major state offices on Tuesday, including returning as a substantial majority in the Colorado House and the Colorado Senate. That winning streak did not apply to Colorado Senate District 4, which Republican Mark Baisley won convincingly over Jeff Ravage, with 60.83 percent of the vote compared to 35.3 percent.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday

Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Lies lost in Colorado elections

With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None of it was true. The claim was part of a national phenomenon of right-wing politicians and influencers using anti-LGBTQ […] The post Lies lost in Colorado elections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
berthoudsurveyor.com

Armagost wins House District 64

On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
GREELEY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy