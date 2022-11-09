Live updates (archived): Election results in Colorado

Editor’s note: This live blog is no longer being updated. Below is an archive of our election results coverage.

DENVER (KDVR) — The midterm election is here and voters are making big decisions about their government. Nationally, voters are concerned mainly about record-breaking inflation and threats to democracy, according to survey results from the Associated Press’s VoteCast.

To solve whatever problems they feel the most pressing, Colorado voters are deciding on their representatives and laws in each of the state’s eight Congressional districts, the U.S. Senate, the governor’s mansion, state legislative and judicial races, and a host of statewide and local ballot initiatives.

Live election updates

