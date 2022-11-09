ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Knicks vs. Nets predictions, picks & props featuring Kevin Durant, 11/9

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks picked up a quality 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night and will now head to Brooklyn for a Wednesday night meeting with the Nets. Neither team has started the season exceptionally well, as the Knicks are 5-5 and Brooklyn is 4-7. Our experts analyzed Wednesday’s matchup and made Knicks vs. Nets predictions with odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Caesars Sportsbook bonus code SILIVEFULL unlocks $1,250 plus more

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport this month, Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect welcome offer for you. New customers can sign up today for a chance to win a free bet up to $1,250 with our Caesars Sportsbook bonus code SILIVEFULL.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy