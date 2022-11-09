Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Related
Giants sound warning to Yankees: Aaron Judge isn’t too expensive at any price
The Yankees are in for a fight to keep Aaron Judge, and they may not even have the home-field advantage in a free agent bidding war that figures to top $300 million. Judge’s hometown team is gunning for him, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi strongly hinted on the eve of the market opening Thursday morning.
Can the Mets pay 2 starters $40-plus million a year? Billy Eppler answers
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract Monday in order to test the waters of free agency and get a sense of what that right arm is worth. The ace made $27.5 million with the Mets this year. His teammate, Max Scherzer, is the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, making $43.3 million per year.
Knicks vs. Nets predictions, picks & props featuring Kevin Durant, 11/9
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks picked up a quality 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night and will now head to Brooklyn for a Wednesday night meeting with the Nets. Neither team has started the season exceptionally well, as the Knicks are 5-5 and Brooklyn is 4-7. Our experts analyzed Wednesday’s matchup and made Knicks vs. Nets predictions with odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.
MLB insider predicts robust market for Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo with 2 NL clubs in the mix
Anthony Rizzo is going to test the open market. On Monday, ESPN reported the 33-year-old first baseman was opting out of his contract. Rizzo had until five days after the World Series to make up his mind. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi names...
The Gym Bag: More soccer honors for SIYSL folks; Wagner College product helps Astros win World Series
Otto Horstmann wasn’t the only member of the Staten Island Youth Soccer League to be honored by the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) last Saturday during the group’s 50th anniversary celebration at Marina del Rey in the Bronx. While Horstmann was inducted into the group’s Hall...
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, Justin Verlander could be part of Plan B
Here we go again. The Yankees are getting another shot to add a future Hall of Fame ace to their rotation while simultaneously issuing a blow to the powerhouse rival that they can’t beat. As expected, Justin Verlander opted out of the final year of his contract with the...
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
The NBA commissioner had a “direct and candid conversation” with the Nets star.
NIL Now podcast debuts, covering the wild world of Name, Image, Likeness in college and HS sports
A new podcast devoted to aspects of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) has been created to educate listeners about how NIL works and to provide real-time examples of college athletes making money in the space. Kevin Jones, the former Virginia Tech running back who now is a partner in Triumph NIL,...
Jets midseason progress report: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams, more | Room to improve
The Jets are writing a great, improbable story through the first nine games of the season, putting themselves in a position to do something few thought possible two months ago: end their playoff drought right now. Coach Robert Saleh has pushed all the right buttons in crunch time, but most...
Caesars Sportsbook bonus code SILIVEFULL unlocks $1,250 plus more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport this month, Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect welcome offer for you. New customers can sign up today for a chance to win a free bet up to $1,250 with our Caesars Sportsbook bonus code SILIVEFULL.
Mets may have limit for re-signing Jacob deGrom, MLB insider says
The New York Mets and Jacob deGrom have begun to talk. The ace opted out of his contract on Monday and will be free to negotiate with other teams starting Thursday. This is the time for the Mets to get out ahead of their competition, and SNY’s Andy Martino reports that they seem to be trying to do that.
Jets midseason awards 2022: Top rookie, best offensive weapon, biggest surprise, MVP and more
Back in late July, when the Jets arrived for training camp, one of the big storylines involved something veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley had said earlier in the summer. “I’m really expecting playoffs or bust,” Mosley told AL.com back in June. At the time, it seemed like a bit...
Amazon Prime is the only way to watch the Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Thursday (11-10-22) | How to get it
ATLANTA (4-5) at CAROLINA (2-7) Thursday night, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Atlanta 6-3, Carolina 3-6. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 35-20. LAST MEETING: Falcons beat Panthers 37-34 in OT on Oct. 30 at Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Chargers 20-17; Panthers lost to Bengals 42-21. FALCONS...
Have you played SILive.com’s weekly NFL Pro Picks Challenge yet? | How to play it and see who won Week 9 (updated)
A person who goes by Jay Emm picked 10 games correctly and then needed the tiebreaker to take Week 9 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge last week. In all, the contest drew 65 entries. For its efforts, Jay Emm earned the weekly $50 top prize. It also has a...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0