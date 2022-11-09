Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
LSU Wins First Game of McMahon Era, Defeats Kansas City, 74-63
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers and the Matt McMahon era got off to a positive start with a 74-63 win over Kansas City Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (1-0) will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. CT at the PMAC against Arkansas State. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUtix.net.
brproud.com
No. 14 LSU Women’s Basketball Set To Host Mississippi Valley State
BATON ROUGE – After No. 14 LSU (1-0) opened its season scoring a program-record 125 points on Monday, the Tigers will be back in the PMAC Friday at 7 p.m. CT to host Mississippi Valley State (0-1). To open the season, LSU defeated Bellarmine, 125-50, putting on a show in its season premiere. LSU set a program record for the most points scored in a game (the 7th most by a SEC team ever) and had its second largest margin of victory. LSU made 44 free throws in the season debut, also a program record.
brproud.com
Mulkey signs nation’s #1 recruiting class to LSU
BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second class at LSU, adding four elite prospects that have been ranked the No. 1 class in the country by ESPN. Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation...
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
brproud.com
7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
brproud.com
LSU Women’s Basketball signing class ranked No. 1 by ESPN
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ESPN ranked the signing class of LSU’s Women’s Basketball as No. 1. Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second LSU class on Wednesday, according to a news release. Who’s on the team?. “Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the...
Largest Bet Ever Made at L'Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
It happened big time over the weekend in Baton Rouge. And no, it didn't involve the Alabama-LSU game.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks after back-to-back losses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming into their home game against Mississippi Valley State University with a record of 5-4. The most recent game for Southern saw the Jaguars lose by a score of 30-16. The Jaguars and Delta Devils are schedule to tangle inside...
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly hurt after falling over wall in Tiger Stadium during LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly hurt when she fell out of the stands in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Alabama game. LSU officials the woman fell over a dividing wall on a ramp of Section 100, on the west side of the stadium near the end zone, and to the ground during overtime Saturday night.
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
brproud.com
Data from BRAC shows almost 9K moved to Baton Rouge in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In its monthly economic data analysis, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) shared data showing nearly 9,000 people moved to the region from other parishes. Data released said approximately 8,858 people moved to the Capital Region in 2021, marking the third consecutive year of...
brproud.com
Caleb Kleinpeter wins State Senate 17th District race
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three candidates have been vying for a seat in the Louisiana State Senate, and with the resignation of former Senator Rick Ward III, District 17 is up for grabs. The three contenders, Caleb Kleinpeter, Jeremy LaCombe, and Kirk Rousset, aim to serve a district...
brproud.com
Black male mental health tour ‘Just Heal, Bro’ coming to Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge, La (BRPROUD)- Living Hope Productions is presenting the national Black male mental health tour Just Heal, Bro at Louisiana State University. Just Heal, Bro is a global initiative designed to help Black men:. Find strength in vulnerability and mental/emotional healing through education and community. Develop emotional intelligence and...
brproud.com
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – How many of y’all waited with bated breath to hear what the numbers were for the Powerball jackpot?. Soon after those numbers were released, we found out that a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Baton Rouge. According to the Louisiana...
brproud.com
Large fight breaks out at Scotlandville High School, 10-12 students face suspension
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has issued a statement about multiple fights that happened at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday, Nov. 10. The fight started with two students but escalated as the crowd began to grow. It was believed shots were fired,...
brproud.com
Roger Corcoran wins Chief of Police election in Central
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday evening, poll results have been counted and Roger Corcoran (REP) was selected as Central’s Chief of Police with 59.79 percent of votes while James Salsbury earned 40.21(REP) percent. Corcoran was the clear winner.
wbrz.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
brproud.com
Grocery store in EBR Parish sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $10,000
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been a prosperous week for some individuals who decided to buy a ticket through the Louisiana Lottery in East Baton Rouge Parish. First, a Powerball ticket won someone $50,000 after the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Fast-forward five days and another store in...
brproud.com
Southern University to hosts commemoration for 1972 protest victims; ban lifted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College will take a moment to recognize the 50th anniversary of the historic protest on Southern’s campus from 1972. Southern University’s Board of Supervisors has officially overturned the ban on student protestors who were forbidden on-campus for their participation in the protest.
Comments / 0