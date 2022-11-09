ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU Wins First Game of McMahon Era, Defeats Kansas City, 74-63

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers and the Matt McMahon era got off to a positive start with a 74-63 win over Kansas City Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (1-0) will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. CT at the PMAC against Arkansas State. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUtix.net.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No. 14 LSU Women’s Basketball Set To Host Mississippi Valley State

BATON ROUGE – After No. 14 LSU (1-0) opened its season scoring a program-record 125 points on Monday, the Tigers will be back in the PMAC Friday at 7 p.m. CT to host Mississippi Valley State (0-1). To open the season, LSU defeated Bellarmine, 125-50, putting on a show in its season premiere. LSU set a program record for the most points scored in a game (the 7th most by a SEC team ever) and had its second largest margin of victory. LSU made 44 free throws in the season debut, also a program record.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mulkey signs nation’s #1 recruiting class to LSU

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second class at LSU, adding four elite prospects that have been ranked the No. 1 class in the country by ESPN. Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Women’s Basketball signing class ranked No. 1 by ESPN

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ESPN ranked the signing class of LSU’s Women’s Basketball as No. 1. Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second LSU class on Wednesday, according to a news release. Who’s on the team?. “Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks after back-to-back losses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming into their home game against Mississippi Valley State University with a record of 5-4. The most recent game for Southern saw the Jaguars lose by a score of 30-16. The Jaguars and Delta Devils are schedule to tangle inside...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Data from BRAC shows almost 9K moved to Baton Rouge in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In its monthly economic data analysis, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) shared data showing nearly 9,000 people moved to the region from other parishes. Data released said approximately 8,858 people moved to the Capital Region in 2021, marking the third consecutive year of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Caleb Kleinpeter wins State Senate 17th District race

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three candidates have been vying for a seat in the Louisiana State Senate, and with the resignation of former Senator Rick Ward III, District 17 is up for grabs. The three contenders, Caleb Kleinpeter, Jeremy LaCombe, and Kirk Rousset, aim to serve a district...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – How many of y’all waited with bated breath to hear what the numbers were for the Powerball jackpot?. Soon after those numbers were released, we found out that a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Baton Rouge. According to the Louisiana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Roger Corcoran wins Chief of Police election in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday evening, poll results have been counted and Roger Corcoran (REP) was selected as Central’s Chief of Police with 59.79 percent of votes while James Salsbury earned 40.21(REP) percent. Corcoran was the clear winner.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University to hosts commemoration for 1972 protest victims; ban lifted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College will take a moment to recognize the 50th anniversary of the historic protest on Southern’s campus from 1972. Southern University’s Board of Supervisors has officially overturned the ban on student protestors who were forbidden on-campus for their participation in the protest.
BATON ROUGE, LA

