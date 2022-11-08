Read full article on original website
Preview: It’s Old-Fashioned Pulp Fun In ‘Hellboy– Weird Tales’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Hellboy: Weird Tales TPB, out this week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Jill Thompson, artists Evan Dorkin, Craig Thompson, Guy Davis, Eric Powell, and P. Craig Russell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Some of the best writers and artists in comics...
Preview: Adventures Above And Below The Waves In ‘Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible’ Vol 1
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible Volume 1 TPB, out next week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Scott Allie, artists Max Fiumara and Sebastian Fiumara, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘On the run at the end of the world, Abe seeks the...
Get A Glimpse Into Marvel’s Year Ending ‘Timeless’ Event
Last year, we got a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe alongside Kang the Conqueror. This year, Kang is on the run as the future catches up to him in Timeless. From Jed MacKay, Salvador Larocca, Greg Land, Patrick Zircher, and cover artist Kael Ngu, Kang returns on December 28th. We have a glimpse into the villain’s adventure, as well as a hint at the future of the Marvel Universe.
Mark Millar And Juanan Ramírez’s ‘Night Club’ #1 First Look
“THIS SERIES WILL BE $1.99. TAKE THAT, MARVEL AND DC! You’re 17 years old and you’ve been bitten by a vampire. Do you live in the shadows and drink human blood, or do you use your newfound gifts for the dream costumed superhero life you’ve always wanted? You’re bulletproof, you can crawl up walls, and you can turn to mist, bats, or even a wolf. Why not have a little fun?”
Image Comics Shares 10 More Spawn Variant Covers Celebrating Its 30 Anniversary
Yesterday we gave you a first look at 21 Image Comics’ covers featuring Todd McFarlane’s Spawn and today we bring you another 10 for The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4, The Deadliest Bouquet #5, Vanish #4, 20th Century Men #5, Dark Ride #3, Kroma #2, Plush #2, Kaya #3, The Department of Truth: Wild Fictions Special, and Voyagis #3, all out this December.
BOOM! Studios Reveals InHyuk Lee Cover For ‘A Vicious Circle’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed the variant cover by InHyuk Lee for A Vicious Circle #1, the premiere issue of a prestige 3-issue original series from writer Mattson Tomlin, and artist Lee Bermejo, available in December 2022. ‘Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the...
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Breaks Down Homage to Italian Cinema and Why Jennifer Coolidge Had to Come to Italy
On the third episode of “The White Lotus” Season 2, a group of American tourists visits a location from “The Godfather,” which leads to a multi-generational debate about the patriarchy. (“Men love ‘The Godfather’ because they feel emasculated by modern society,” recent college grad Albie tells his dad and grandfather.) But Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning classic isn’t the only film referenced in Sunday’s installment. In fact, a striking moment featuring Aubrey Plaza under the steps of the Noto Cathedral is a shot-by-shot homage to a scene in Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1960 film “L’avventura,” starring Monica Vitti (who was name-dropped by Jennifer Coolidge...
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 3
This episode of Titans took a rather peculiar way of unfolding. With so many characters, it’s understandable that sometimes they might break up into teams and use these smaller groups to follow different plot threats. Nevertheless, there’s still a lot left up in the air. So while some teams explore new territory, others completely ignore lingering questions that have yet to be answered. This is not necessarily a bad way of telling a story. There are plenty of episodes left and so answers may come down the line. In which case, these episodes that leave the overall plot lingering in limbo have to exist to move things forward.
Dark Horse Books Reveals New Trailer For Sci-Fi Noir ‘Wiper’ OGN
Dark Horse Books has revealed a new trailer featuring never-before-seen art from their upcoming Wiper TPB, out next Wednesday from writer John Harris Dunning, artist Ricardo Cabral, and colorist Brad Simpson. ‘Lula Nomi is a Wiper–a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to...
‘Good Night Oppy’ Wins Top Prize at Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Amazon Studios’ Good Night Oppy was named best documentary feature at the seventh annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. Overall, Good Night Oppy won a total of five awards during the night, including best director for Ryan White.More from The Hollywood ReporterSam Mendes Honored at Camerimage: "Cinematographers Always Have Been My Guide"Making of 'Tár': How Director Todd Field Pushed His Creative Team to the LimitLizzo Set to Receive People's Champion Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards For the first time, the Critics Choice Association also chose to recognize the top three...
Mark Millar Shows Off New Jorge Jiménez Art For ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #1
In Mark Millar’s latest newsletter, we are reminded that this week sees the release of the final issue of Prodigy: The Icarus Society as well as updates on Netflix projects American Jesus and The Magic Order. Plus, as you have already read in the header, a look at two new pages from the forthcoming Nemesis: Reloaded #1 from artist Jorge Jiménez. Check it out as well as checking out our previous posting of a first look here too.
Ghost-Spider Faces Off Against The Deadliest Spidey Villains In ‘Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones’
Fresh off Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse, which introduced exciting heroic versions of Ghost-Spider from throughout the multiverse, Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 will headline a sequel limited series. But this time around, instead of meeting new allies, she’ll be confronted by dangerous new foes. Written by Emily Kim and drawn by Kei...
Thought Bubble 2022: Spotlight On Gail Simone
She is currently working on her very first prose novel. Which is less condensed when compared to writing for comics. And, you can take more time with prose writing. Gail admits she has no set schedule for writing as others do. When she first started writing, she would have to fit it in with work (she once owned he own hair salon), travelling and bringing up a family. This seems to be something she’s internalised, and it obviously works for her.
Hobgoblin Rains Hell On New York: ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #13 Reviewed
The reveal of the new Hobgoblin was a shock last issue. As this story arc concludes- for now- it appears more shocks are in store. Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz and Joe Caramagna wrap up the last story before Dark Web hits with a bang. Roderick...
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 3, Episode 21
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
There’s Just Us: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #1
‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ kicks off the second chapter of this series that continues to pull apart Krakoa and the Marvel Universe and speak to the injustices there reflected from our own unbalanced reality. A series that pulls no punches when diving deep into systems and those they harm/leave behind while also providing fantastic character depth and development for some of the forgotten or left-behind mutants of Marvel.
Thought Bubble 2022: CONversation ComiXology Panel
Panel: Scott Snyder and Jack Snyder, Jock, Richard Starkings, Tula Lotay, Mark Bernardin, Valeria Zevallosa and late arrival, Rafa Albuquerque. MB: His first comic was Savage Sword of Conan (SSoC) “they were not for eleven year old’s eyes,” and other fantasy comics. SSoC was one of RS’s...
Review Round Up: All This Week’s Comic Book Reviews
As the title announces, we’ve got all last week’s comic book reviews rounded up and in the same place. So, if you are reading any of them it may help you decide on which comics to pick up and which to pass up. We’ll start with Scott Redmond...
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 7
This week’s first episode of American Horror Story was a pivotal one. Up until this point, the season has been branching off in many different directions. The show has done its best to focus on each character and give them their time to shine, but it was beginning to become overwhelmed by all of the plates it was spinning. But in this episode, one of the plates finally fell in dramatic fashion; resulting in the end of a great plot thread while also boosting characterization and setting up the rest of the season for what’s to come.
Image Ends Its Year-Long 30th Anniversary With ‘Spawn’ Cover Takeover
Todd McFarlane’s iconic character Spawn will be hard to escape this holiday season as he appears on over nearly 50 different covers for Image Comics’ titles this December. That, and the Spawn/Batman crossover, of course. And here’ where you’ll find him:. 3Keys #3 Cover C by...
