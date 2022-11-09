Read full article on original website
Related
cn2.com
David O’Neal takes New Seat SC House District 66
YORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A familiar face elected to a new seat in the Fort Mill/Tega Cay areas, that also includes homes around Carowinds. House District 66 was created in York County after the census numbers came out. David O’Neal, former Tega Cay Mayor beating Democratic candidate,...
cn2.com
Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An estimated 1,000 poll workers worked throughout the Tri-County on Election Day and the final numbers for many local races are finally coming in between 10 and 11 PM today. 2022 Election – Voter Turnout. South Carolina – 50.3%. York County...
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
W2W4 in SC: ‘Bump’ Roddey re-elected to York City Council
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stakes were high on both sides of the aisle Tuesday with key congressional seats up for grabs in several battleground states in both the House and Senate. In South Carolina, 3.4 million residents were eligible to vote and voters were deciding on a variety of important races, from […]
FOX Carolina
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
iheart.com
South Carolina Election Results
Voting when pretty much as expected in South Carolina Tuesday night. It was an early call in the US Senate race between Tim Scott and Krystle Matthews with Scott taking 63% of the vote. Gov. Henry McMaster earned another four years with a resounding win over Joe Cunningham. The victory...
cn2.com
Fort Mill School Board Final Election Numbers
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Next Tuesday, at the next Fort Mill School Board Meeting, the newly elected leaders will be sworn in. In total nearly 84,000 people showed up to pick their top four in this race. Those four being the two incumbents Wayne Bouldin and Michelle Branning, rounded out by Joe Helms and Lipi Pratt.
kool1027.com
How Kershaw County Voted
The November 2022 General Election took place on Tuesday night. 53% of registered voters in Kershaw County cast a ballot for the election. Among the results of races, Ralph Norman retained his US House Seat for District 5, Ben Connell defeated Eve Carlin for SC House Seat 52, Donald Reeves Jr won Kershaw County School Board Seat 2, David Roberts won Kershaw County School Board Seat 6, and Hamilton Boykin won a seat on Camden City Council, while Jeffrey Graham retained his seat on Camden City Council. For full election information, go to scvotes.gov and Election Results. While there, you search by specific county as well.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
Joe Cunningham comments after McMaster projected to win another 4 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster won his second full term as governor of South Carolina, according to the Associated Press. McMaster defeated Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham by about 58% to 40%, according to unofficial results. “Thank you for believing in our campaign to move South Carolina into the future,” Cunningham tweeted Wednesday afternoon. […]
abccolumbia.com
Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
cn2.com
CN2 with Candidates and Supporters at Congressman Ralph Norman’s Watch Party
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden and Renee O’Neil at the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill at Congressman Ralph Norman’s Watch Party. They are joining candidates and supporters as the election results roll in. Click above for coverage.
qcnews.com
Missing North Carolina inmate captured in York County, SC after manhunt
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate who escaped from the recreation yard at the Robeson CRV Wednesday has been captured Thursday in York County, officials said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox.
Bitter GOP divisions leave abortion legal in South Carolina
Members of the state House refused to budge on their proposal to ban abortion starting at conception with exceptions for rape, incest and if the life of the pregnant person is in danger.
FOX Carolina
SC Superintendent of Education seat up for grabs
Margaret Pinney, who lived through the Toccoa Falls dam break in 1977, recounts the event. Sam Thompson, who lived through the Toccoa Falls dam break in 1977, recounts the event.
Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid on Tuesday as he faced voters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. McMaster, 75, defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham, who repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap with his opponent. If he completes his second term, McMaster would serve as governor for 10 years, longer than any other executive in the state’s history. McMaster’s argument for reelection has been simple — if you like what you’ve seen so far, I’ll give you more. He has touted the booming economy and his willingness to fight Democratic President Joe Biden when needed. At his short victory speech Tuesday night, McMaster quoted blues singer Bonnie Raitt, saying “let’s give ’em something to talk about” for his final term and and country singer Tim McGraw,
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
Will schools be closed on Election Day?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
Election Night 2022 | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
Comments / 0