York County, SC

cn2.com

David O’Neal takes New Seat SC House District 66

YORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A familiar face elected to a new seat in the Fort Mill/Tega Cay areas, that also includes homes around Carowinds. House District 66 was created in York County after the census numbers came out. David O’Neal, former Tega Cay Mayor beating Democratic candidate,...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An estimated 1,000 poll workers worked throughout the Tri-County on Election Day and the final numbers for many local races are finally coming in between 10 and 11 PM today. 2022 Election – Voter Turnout. South Carolina – 50.3%. York County...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

South Carolina Election Results

Voting when pretty much as expected in South Carolina Tuesday night. It was an early call in the US Senate race between Tim Scott and Krystle Matthews with Scott taking 63% of the vote. Gov. Henry McMaster earned another four years with a resounding win over Joe Cunningham. The victory...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
cn2.com

Fort Mill School Board Final Election Numbers

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Next Tuesday, at the next Fort Mill School Board Meeting, the newly elected leaders will be sworn in. In total nearly 84,000 people showed up to pick their top four in this race. Those four being the two incumbents Wayne Bouldin and Michelle Branning, rounded out by Joe Helms and Lipi Pratt.
FORT MILL, SC
kool1027.com

How Kershaw County Voted

The November 2022 General Election took place on Tuesday night. 53% of registered voters in Kershaw County cast a ballot for the election. Among the results of races, Ralph Norman retained his US House Seat for District 5, Ben Connell defeated Eve Carlin for SC House Seat 52, Donald Reeves Jr won Kershaw County School Board Seat 2, David Roberts won Kershaw County School Board Seat 6, and Hamilton Boykin won a seat on Camden City Council, while Jeffrey Graham retained his seat on Camden City Council. For full election information, go to scvotes.gov and Election Results. While there, you search by specific county as well.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Joe Cunningham comments after McMaster projected to win another 4 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster won his second full term as governor of South Carolina, according to the Associated Press. McMaster defeated Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham by about 58% to 40%, according to unofficial results. “Thank you for believing in our campaign to move South Carolina into the future,” Cunningham tweeted Wednesday afternoon. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid on Tuesday as he faced voters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. McMaster, 75, defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham, who repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap with his opponent. If he completes his second term, McMaster would serve as governor for 10 years, longer than any other executive in the state’s history. McMaster’s argument for reelection has been simple — if you like what you’ve seen so far, I’ll give you more. He has touted the booming economy and his willingness to fight Democratic President Joe Biden when needed. At his short victory speech Tuesday night, McMaster quoted blues singer Bonnie Raitt, saying “let’s give ’em something to talk about” for his final term and and country singer Tim McGraw,
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Will schools be closed on Election Day?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

