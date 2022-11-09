Read full article on original website
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in Greensboro
Located at 4218 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro, NC 27409, The Juicy Crab store #50 is excited to welcome the public to its grand opening at noon on November 7th. Check out their full menu here. Phone number is (336) 285-6299.
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
Raleigh woman wins second Cash 5 jackpot
A Raleigh woman hits it big again after winning her second Cash 5 jackpot.
Kernersville rancher sees unusual spike in his electric bill, News 2 helps to solve the problem
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — James Quick doesn’t let the grass grow under his feet. The rancher is usually up by sunrise and spends a good chunk of his day doing chores on the ranch. “I wake up every morning around 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. and come out (on...
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election results in Alamance County, North Carolina
Election night in Alamance County includes races in local municipalities, statewide offices and federal offices. Elon News Network is following the outcome of races across the county and state. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. According to the State Board of Elections,...
Used car prices so high in Raleigh area, some are now considered unaffordable
A recent survey found Raleigh ranked 21st out of 50 big metro areas where the price of the average used car here increased.
Ground breaking commences for Southern Pines whiskey distillery
Whiskey connoisseurs of Moore County gathered in Southern Pines on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to celebrate the official groundbreaking at the site of the future Brad Halling American Whisky Ko. distillery. The distillery is owned by Brad and Jessica Halling. The event featured complimentary samples of whiskey, live music, a speech...
Raleigh man killed in head-on crash while running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to toxicology report
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who died in a crash after running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to a toxicology report. In the report obtained Wednesday by CBS 17, it said 56-year-old Scott Reid, of Raleigh, was found with alcohol in his body.
