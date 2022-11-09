ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Nicole brings worsening conditions to Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Wind gusts and heavy rain are coming in waves along Brevard County as conditions deteriorate with Hurricane Nicole’s arrival. At Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis moon rocket is on Launch Pad 39B, saw a max wind gust of 73 mph around midnight. NASA says the rocket can handle winds of 85 mph.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Erosion a concern as Hurricane Nicole’s waves hit Brevard County

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Waves crashed against the sand dunes at Ponce de Leon Landing in Melbourne Beach Wednesday night as Hurricane Nicole closed in on the Florida coast. Nicole was expected to make landfall in South Florida, but the storm’s windfield is huge, pushing waves up and down the coast.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Like a bomb has gone off:’ Volusia County faces disastrous beach erosion, building collapses after Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Several buildings have collapsed along the east coast of Florida due to Hurricane Nicole, which brought with it intense winds and waves. Volusia County officials are continuing to evacuate at-risk buildings in Daytona Beach Shores as impacts from Nicole continue to surface. Nicole made landfall south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Publix modifies some Florida store hours due to Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix is modifying some of its stores’ hours in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole. According to Publix’s website, 65 stores in the state will have modified operational hours due to the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
FLORIDA STATE

