click orlando
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
10NEWS
Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
click orlando
‘Total devastation:’ Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes collapse into ocean after Nicole strikes Florida
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Seven beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after Nicole struck Florida as a hurricane and ripped across the state, devouring a large chunk of the coastline along Central Florida beaches. A house located at 4101 S. Atlantic Ave. fell into the...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
click orlando
Nicole brings worsening conditions to Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Wind gusts and heavy rain are coming in waves along Brevard County as conditions deteriorate with Hurricane Nicole’s arrival. At Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis moon rocket is on Launch Pad 39B, saw a max wind gust of 73 mph around midnight. NASA says the rocket can handle winds of 85 mph.
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach assesses damages after Nicole smacks Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push its way out of Florida, New Smyrna Beach is beginning to assess the damages left in its wake. In a release, city officials said the following locations were deemed unsafe due to the impacts of Nicole. Las...
click orlando
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
fox35orlando.com
Dangerous tides destroy Florida beachfront backyard ahead of Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The backyard of a home in Volusia County was nearly destroyed Wednesday as dangerous ocean waves from Hurricane Nicole made their way to the eastern coastline. The beachfront home, located in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, appears to have lost most of its backyard as Hurricane Nicole brings in high...
click orlando
Part of Pirates Cove complex in Daytona Beach collapses as Nicole tears through Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A seven-story condominium building in Daytona Beach partially collapsed Thursday after Nicole, which made landfall south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane, brought strong winds, rain and rough surf to the area. Pirate’s Cove was one of at least 13 buildings evacuated Wednesday...
click orlando
Erosion a concern as Hurricane Nicole’s waves hit Brevard County
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Waves crashed against the sand dunes at Ponce de Leon Landing in Melbourne Beach Wednesday night as Hurricane Nicole closed in on the Florida coast. Nicole was expected to make landfall in South Florida, but the storm’s windfield is huge, pushing waves up and down the coast.
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows Florida homes falling into ocean after Nicole rips through state
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided by Bridgepoint Global shows the devastation wrought on the beachside community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea after Nicole battered Florida’s east coast causing rapid erosion. The video taken Thursday shows a palm tree plummeting into the Atlantic Ocean as sand quickly loses its tenuous grip...
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
click orlando
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
click orlando
‘Like a bomb has gone off:’ Volusia County faces disastrous beach erosion, building collapses after Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Several buildings have collapsed along the east coast of Florida due to Hurricane Nicole, which brought with it intense winds and waves. Volusia County officials are continuing to evacuate at-risk buildings in Daytona Beach Shores as impacts from Nicole continue to surface. Nicole made landfall south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm.
click orlando
Hurricane Nicole impacts Electric Daisy Carnival setup in Orlando day before rope drops
ORLANDO, Fla. – As communities throughout Central Florida emerge Thursday to assess property damage from Hurricane Nicole, Orlando’s Tinker Field was found to be quite shaken up itself. Tents, signage and other loose debris could be seen strewn across the space Thursday morning. The venue at the steps...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
click orlando
Publix modifies some Florida store hours due to Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix is modifying some of its stores’ hours in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole. According to Publix’s website, 65 stores in the state will have modified operational hours due to the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to...
click orlando
PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
