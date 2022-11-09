ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Analysis of the 2022 midterm elections in Texas

Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and TSU Political Science professor Michael O. Adams, Ph.D to discuss the “winners and losers” of the 2022 midterm elections. Have outstanding traffic tickets? The City of Houston says now is the chance to settle them....
HOUSTON, TX
hppr.org

Texas election turnout dropped again this year. Experts aren’t surprised

Texans continued a trend of showing a lukewarm interest in elections as fewer than 50% of voters turned out during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Statewide turnout was just over 45% as about 8,032,438 people cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s out of 17,672,143 registered voters, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on Thursday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Harris County Republicans May Sue Over Paper Ballot Shortage

The Harris County Republican Party on Thursday announced that they plan to sue the Harris County Elections Office over the paper shortages certain polling locations faced on Election Day. Andy Taylor, the Harris County GOP's legal counsel, said new elections administrator Clifford Tatum ran the election poorly which resulted in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats admit to faltering on messaging and voter turnout, contributing to resounding midterm losses

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The odds were more stacked than usual against Texas Democrats this election cycle, with an unpopular president from their party going against them. Yet there was still hope and cautious optimism within the party that if anyone could pull off the upset, it would be Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer

HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: After Harris County extended polling hours, Texas Supreme Court says provisional ballots must be separated

Voters wait in line at the West Gray Metropolitan Multi-Service Center in Houston. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Provisional ballots cast between 7-8 p.m. will be kept separate from the regular Election Day ballots, according to Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum. The Texas Supreme Court issued a stay on a lower court’s previous...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion

The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy