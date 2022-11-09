ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The South has had the largest share of single family home purchases recently

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnHtR_0j3hMcft00

Some parts of the country have a greater supply of single-family homes than others.

At a regional level, the South has had the largest share of recent single-family home purchases (in 2021). The South has more rural and suburban areas, where single-family homes are the most common. In Oklahoma and Mississippi, 96.1% and 95% of recent home purchases were single-family, respectively, the highest shares in the U.S. The home-buying landscape looks much different in Maryland and Hawaii, however, where just 56.8% and 46.7% of recent home purchases are single-family, respectively.

To find the cities where people are buying the most single-family homes, researchers at Inspection Support Network analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Redfin. The researchers ranked cities according to the share of home purchases that were single-family in 2021. Researchers also calculated the median sale price for single-family homes, the share of all owner-occupied homes that are single-family, and the total number of owner-occupied single-family homes.

Here are the cities where people are buying the most single-family homes.

