The supply of single family homes is on the upswing after falling during the pandemic

As the demand for single-family homes grew during the pandemic, the supply shrunk. In fact, the supply of single-family homes has been trending downwards for years due to a shortage of new home builds. Just over 10 years ago, in February 2012, there was a 6.8 months supply of single-family homes—in other words, it would have taken nearly seven months for the inventory of homes on the market to sell given demand at that time. Six months of supply is considered a balanced market between buyers and sellers, and tends to be associated with moderate price appreciation . Anything less than six months is viewed as a seller’s market, and home prices will increase more quickly.

Single-family home inventory dropped further during the pandemic, reaching a low of just a single month of supply in December 2021. However, single-family home inventory has climbed since March of this year as mortgage rates have risen.

