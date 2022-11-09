7. Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
Construction in and around Omaha
Lots of construction in Omaha/surrounding areas. If you know of construction NOT listed here, email me Lucy@KFAB.COM
Omaha area businesses are offering Veterans Day deals and freebies
Several restaurants not listed may have previously had free meals for veterans. Some of those restaurants are still offering discounts for current and former military.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
WOWT
Two teens shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police gave updates on the investigation of two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning. A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to the release. Officers found the teens with gunshot wounds when arriving at the scene.
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
KETV.com
Nebraska corrections reports missing inmate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a Lincoln inmate missing Wednesday night. Corrections said 47-year-old Christopher Manzer failed to return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln from his community job. He's 5 feet, 10 inches tall, roughly 177 pounds, with brown hair and hazel...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade is canceled.
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Midlands Business Journal
Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha
After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
KSNB Local4
A cold air plunge...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A strong cold front, currently stalled across Central Nebraska will get dragged across the state tonight as upper level energy pushes into the Northern Plains. Winds ahead and accompanying the front will be strong, gusting to 45 mph per hour or more. Strong southerly winds are transporting moisture into the cold airmass over northern areas creating fog and freezing fog, reducing visibilities down to a quarter mile. Bridges and less traveled roads will slicken with ice and light snow overnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is effective for north central areas until noon Thursday.
HuskerExtra.com
Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit
The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
klin.com
Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue
Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0