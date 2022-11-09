ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

12. Kansas City, MO

By Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZC73_0j3hMY5r00

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Share of recent purchases that are single-family: 86.7%Median sale price for single-family homes: $244,760Share of all owner-occupied homes that are single-family: 91.0%Total owner-occupied single-family homes: 107,713

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy