2. Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS

 2 days ago

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Share of recent purchases that are single-family: 94.8%Median sale price for single-family homes: $194,614Share of all owner-occupied homes that are single-family: 92.7%Total owner-occupied single-family homes: 84,887

The Wichita Beacon

Historic change comes to Wichita school board representation, and more may be coming still

Wichitans living within the borders of the Wichita Public Schools district known as USD 259 on Tuesday voted 2-1 in favor of a historic change to school board elections. The Wichita school board has six district representatives and one at-large member. Currently, residents of each district vote on their district representative in the primary but all voters citywide vote on that representative in the general election. On Tuesday, Wichita voters favored changing this, so in next year’s school board elections, only district residents will vote on district representatives. An at-large member would still be elected by voters across the city.
Government Technology

Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.

(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Coffee Daze

The College Hill neighborhood officially has a coffee shop to call its own with the opening of Coffee Daze at. The menu for Coffee Daze features coffee, blended drinks, matcha and teas along with beverages for non-coffee lovers. Desserts and pastries are also available. The wide open space had plenty...
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
KSN News

Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
KSN News

Mistake means paper ballot for some in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office says some rural voters will get paper ballots when they go to their polling place on Tuesday. On Friday, the election office learned that some Garden Plain and Colwich city races were mistakenly included on the ballots of rural people who do not live in those […]
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis

Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
Hutch Post

Hutchinson couple raising funds for medical bills

A Hutchinson woman is raising money for her boyfriend who recently underwent brain surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Neb., to remove a tumor on Nov. 7. To offset the costs of her boyfriend’s medical expenses the woman, Cassie Withington, is making and selling cancer...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

