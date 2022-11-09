2. Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Looking for work? Head to job fair in Wichita on Thursday
There's a big job fair in Wichita on Thursday, Nov. 10 that will feature nearly 70 companies.
Ammunition detonates in south Wichita mobile fire
The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday.
The Wienermobile is in town, and its crew would ‘relish’ a chance to ‘meat’ you
The 27-foot-long rolling Oscar Mayer wiener, which visits Wichita about once a year, will be all over town between Thursday and Monday.
A new IV hydration franchise is opening with two sites on either side of Wichita
Following a national trend, another new IV hydration business is opening in Wichita with two sites on either side of the city.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Historic change comes to Wichita school board representation, and more may be coming still
Wichitans living within the borders of the Wichita Public Schools district known as USD 259 on Tuesday voted 2-1 in favor of a historic change to school board elections. The Wichita school board has six district representatives and one at-large member. Currently, residents of each district vote on their district representative in the primary but all voters citywide vote on that representative in the general election. On Tuesday, Wichita voters favored changing this, so in next year’s school board elections, only district residents will vote on district representatives. An at-large member would still be elected by voters across the city.
Old Magic Wok space about to get a new restaurant tenant that’s familiar to Wichita
The restaurant’s owner has been on the hunt for a new space since spring and now that she’s found one is adding a weekday lunch buffet.
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Coffee Daze
The College Hill neighborhood officially has a coffee shop to call its own with the opening of Coffee Daze at. The menu for Coffee Daze features coffee, blended drinks, matcha and teas along with beverages for non-coffee lovers. Desserts and pastries are also available. The wide open space had plenty...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
City of Wichita facilities closing for Veterans Day
The City of Wichita will be closing some of its facilities for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.
Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
Mistake means paper ballot for some in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office says some rural voters will get paper ballots when they go to their polling place on Tuesday. On Friday, the election office learned that some Garden Plain and Colwich city races were mistakenly included on the ballots of rural people who do not live in those […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis
Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
South Wichita home destroyed by fire
A mobile home was destroyed by fire in south Wichita. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday morning in the 11-hundred block of 55th south. South Wichita home destroyed by fire
Fire District 1 determines cause of Evergreen Recycling fire
Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has determined the cause of the Evergreen Recycling fire.
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
WIBW
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
Hutchinson couple raising funds for medical bills
A Hutchinson woman is raising money for her boyfriend who recently underwent brain surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Neb., to remove a tumor on Nov. 7. To offset the costs of her boyfriend’s medical expenses the woman, Cassie Withington, is making and selling cancer...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 1