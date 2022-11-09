ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais chips the ice off the LSU-Arkansas game

Brian Kelly said his first LSU team is far from a finished product. He’s right. Going on the road to icy Arkansas, the Tigers played the entire game with an offense missing a couple of gears that left LSU vulnerable to an upset. And yet, LSU found a way to win 13-10 with defense and, believe it or not, special teams. Good teams, even if they’re still evolving, find ways to get the “W.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Arkansas: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 6 7 0 — 13 Arkansas 3 0 0 7 — 10 ARKANSAS: Cam Little 28 field goal at 4:48. DRIVE: 10 plays, 46 yards, 3:24. KEY PLAYS: Bryce Stephens' 14-yard punt return to the Arkansas 44 sets the Razorbacks up with good field position. On the first play, Malik Hornsby 11 pass to Jadon Haselwood to the LSU 45. Hornsby 14 run to the 30. Raheim Sanders 6 run on third-and-1 extends the drive at the LSU 15. Hornsby 7 run to the 5. RAZORBACKS 3, TIGERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener

Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Resilient Cecilia finds way to deliver comeback win over Franklinton

Everything was going Franklinton's way late in the third quarter of its Division II nonselect first-round playoff game at Cecilia on Friday. Leading by eight, the Demons were on the verge of going up by two scores after a fourth down snap sailed over the Cecilia punter's head and was recovered at the Bulldogs 11.
FRANKLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Dunham erases early deficit, powers its way to 3-1 victory in LHSAA's Division III final

You could call it a storybook finish because The Dunham School won its first LHSAA volleyball title in 17 years. For Tigers’ coach Donna Pixley, it also was a bookend season. More than two months after starting the season with a 3-1 win over E.D. White Catholic, top-seeded Dunham ended it with a 3-1 victory over the third-seeded Cardinals in the Division III title game at the LHSAA volleyball tournament.

