Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU overcame long odds to win SEC West; see how much a bet on the Tigers earned
When Brian Kelly took over as LSU football coach, the Tigers were a team in transition, and even after he upgraded the roster through the transfer portal, their odds to win an SEC championship were those of a long shot. Before the season started, Caesars Sportsbook gave LSU +2800 odds...
Inside the rise of LSU freshman Harold Perkins, an 'anomaly' just getting started
Soon after national signing day, LSU’s incoming freshmen received workouts from the strength and conditioning staff for them to use until they arrived on campus. Harold Perkins started doing them at his high school, and after about a week, he needed to get timed on a drill designed to measure speed and agility.
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais chips the ice off the LSU-Arkansas game
Brian Kelly said his first LSU team is far from a finished product. He’s right. Going on the road to icy Arkansas, the Tigers played the entire game with an offense missing a couple of gears that left LSU vulnerable to an upset. And yet, LSU found a way to win 13-10 with defense and, believe it or not, special teams. Good teams, even if they’re still evolving, find ways to get the “W.”
LSU women's basketball matches school record with triple-digit rout of Western Carolina
No. 16 LSU got another double-double from transfer Angel Reese and a third consecutive game in triple digits in a 107-34 victory against Western Carolina at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday. It’s only the second time LSU has scored 100 or more points in three straight games, the...
LSU vs. Arkansas: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 6 7 0 — 13 Arkansas 3 0 0 7 — 10 ARKANSAS: Cam Little 28 field goal at 4:48. DRIVE: 10 plays, 46 yards, 3:24. KEY PLAYS: Bryce Stephens' 14-yard punt return to the Arkansas 44 sets the Razorbacks up with good field position. On the first play, Malik Hornsby 11 pass to Jadon Haselwood to the LSU 45. Hornsby 14 run to the 30. Raheim Sanders 6 run on third-and-1 extends the drive at the LSU 15. Hornsby 7 run to the 5. RAZORBACKS 3, TIGERS 0.
5 things we learned around LSU football this week as the Tigers prepared for Arkansas
Sophomore offensive guard Garrett Dellinger will work into the rotation this weekend against Arkansas as he returns from a three-game absence, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Thursday night. Dellinger has been out with an MCL injury suffered Oct. 8 during LSU’s loss to Tennessee. Kelly prefers to ease players back...
LSU comes on in second half; Adam Miller goes for 26 points in 61-52 win over Arkansas State
For the second time in four nights, the LSU basketball team wasn't as sharp and crisp as Matt McMahon would like his Tigers to be. LSU's first-year coach believes that will come in time, especially if Adam Miller has anything to do with it. For now, McMahon will take wins...
While low in the SEC standings, Arkansas can present plenty of challenges for an LSU team riding high
There’s more than one reason why LSU's game Saturday at Arkansas could be a trap. While they are fifth in the Southeastern Conference West, the Razorbacks are better than their 5-4 overall record shows. Their 25th-most difficult schedule in FBS includes non-conference wins over Cincinnati and BYU and a 21-19 loss to Liberty last week.
LSU football will be without one of its top receivers for the Arkansas game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sophomore wide receiver Brian Thomas is out for LSU's game Saturday against Arkansas. Thomas, the team’s fifth-leading receiver, was not seen during warmups. A big target on the outside, he has caught 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns this season. LSU could only...
SEC Network tried to put a Cajun spin on LSU QB Jayden Daniels' name. It didn't geaux well.
The SEC Network this week tried to throw in a little Cajun spice when it was talking about the LSU football team's huge win over Alabama, but whoever handles the chyron at the bottom of the screen struggled with the landing. When conversation turned to the standout performance by LSU...
LSU women's early-season onslaught continues in 70-point rout of Mississippi Valley
Another game, another overwhelmed opponent, another 70-plus margin of victory. All five starters scored in double figures as LSU improved to 2-0 with a 111-41 victory against Mississippi Valley State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday. Alexis Morris led the way with 18 points and added seven assists,...
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
What LSU hoops coach Matt McMahon hopes to correct headed into the Arkansas State game
Matt McMahon didn’t need an extensive review of the game tapes to see what his team did well, and, not so well, in his debut as LSU’s basketball coach Wednesday night. After a season-opening win over Kansas City, McMahon said there were a lot of positives to take from LSU’s 74-63 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
With division hopes fading, Southern aims to finish strong starting with home finale
With division title hopes almost extinguished, Southern is finding motivation elsewhere as it prepares for its home finale at 2 p.m. Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. Eighteen seniors are set for their last appearance in A.W. Mumford Stadium, and the Jaguars can clinch a winning record with a victory and finish the season perfect at home.
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 1st round of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are beginning in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow along below for live updates from games were covering. If you're having a hard time finding the...
Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener
Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge open postseason with dramatic road upsets
One of the first steps North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey took in the offseason when he decided to switch the Patriots from the spread offense to the Wing T was to call Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux for advice. Blakey isn't going to get any tips from Arceneaux this...
Resilient Cecilia finds way to deliver comeback win over Franklinton
Everything was going Franklinton's way late in the third quarter of its Division II nonselect first-round playoff game at Cecilia on Friday. Leading by eight, the Demons were on the verge of going up by two scores after a fourth down snap sailed over the Cecilia punter's head and was recovered at the Bulldogs 11.
Dunham erases early deficit, powers its way to 3-1 victory in LHSAA's Division III final
You could call it a storybook finish because The Dunham School won its first LHSAA volleyball title in 17 years. For Tigers’ coach Donna Pixley, it also was a bookend season. More than two months after starting the season with a 3-1 win over E.D. White Catholic, top-seeded Dunham ended it with a 3-1 victory over the third-seeded Cardinals in the Division III title game at the LHSAA volleyball tournament.
No. 9 Denham Springs puts clamps on No. 24 Covington in Division I nonselect playoff game
Denham Springs’ offense was looking for a faster start, but the Yellow Jackets defense made sure it didn’t matter. Ninth-seeded Denham Springs held No. 24 Covington to 92 yards of offense, and the Yellow Jackets wore down the Lions defense en route to a 39-6 win at home in the first round of the nonselect Division I playoffs.
