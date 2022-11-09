8. Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
Fire at northeast Fresno house that was the location of a murder last week
Just last week, a man was found murdered inside that same home and a crime scene was still inside the home when a tree caught fire and landed on the roof.
Widespread power outage impacts downtown Fresno
A power outage impacted a large portion of downtown Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
Woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hit
Monday evenings are not the best night of the week to go out and eat. The staff, including servers, line chefs, and others, are wiped out from the weekend rush. Some of the food leftover from the weekend gets used up on Monday evenings even though it shouldn't be; it just happens.
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
2 injured after crash in Madera county, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14. CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path […]
California infant shot dead while mother pushed him down the street in stroller
Police in central California say a 9-month-old child is dead after being shot while his mother pushed him down the street and police currently have no suspects.
Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece
Fresno police blame sibling rivalry and jealousy for the shocking murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September.
Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
Clovis family wakes up to torn, burnt pride flag
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis family said they woke up to a disturbing scene over the weekend. They said they found their rainbow LGBT pride flag torn down and burnt in their front yard. “I look at this as sort of a hate crime just because of the message that it leaves, burnt on […]
GV Wire
Fresno Winter Storm Could Set Records for Rain and Cold
The first major winter storm of the season could bring record-setting rain on Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist J.P. Kalb said. The record for rainfall in Fresno on Nov. 8 is 0.98 of an inch, and there’s a possibility Tuesday’s rains could top that, Kalb said. “This is...
KMJ
Video of Suspect Released in Connection to Murders of Mother and Daughter in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KMJFOX26) — Fresno Police Department has uncovered new evidence in September’s double murder of a Fresno teen and her infant daughter. Police hope the new evidence is a game changer in solving the case. We believe there’s evidence in this field, we have information that the...
Detectives looking for Fresno catalytic converter thieves
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves. According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm […]
DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
Child shot in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
