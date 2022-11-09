ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The share of single family homes sales has declined since the pandemic

Making matters worse for would-be home buyers seeking single-family homes, single-family home sales represent a smaller share of total sales than they did before the pandemic. In 2019, single-family home sales accounted for less than 76% of total sales, down from 78% in 2019. At the same time, the share of condos, townhomes, and multi-family homes have all increased. Supply-chain disruptions due to the pandemic slowed down home building , contributing to the limited supply of single-family homes.

