ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Cities Where People Are Buying the Most Single-Family Homes

By Inspection Support Network
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdYIR_0j3hMKyv00

As the demand for single-family homes grew during the pandemic, the supply shrunk, continuing a years-long downward trend. Some parts of the country have a greater supply of single-family homes than others, however. Researchers ranked cities and states according to the share of home purchases that were single-family in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

The Cities and States Where People Are Most Behind on Rent

Catching up on a missed rent payment isn’t easy. As renters fall further behind, the outlook gets worse. Moving to a cheaper place isn’t likely an option: median asking rents for available apartments were up 15% nationwide in June, according to Redfin (RDFN) . For example, in California,...
UTAH STATE
msn.com

This is where homes are selling the fastest in America right now

Slide 1 of 51: Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. The typical home took twice as long to sell in summer 2017. At a local level, a property that sits on the market for longer than the median length of time could signal to would-be-buyers that there is something undesirable about the listing. When homes sell faster it can also be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly. Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale for the month of September with the metros with the most home sales being ranked higher in case of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales in September were included. Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
Wyoming News

Cities With the Most Recently-Built Homes

Fast-rising home prices and rents nationwide illustrate that supply has failed to keep up with housing demand: the country has a shortage of nearly 4 million housing units. But another challenge is that America’s housing stock is getting older—especially in places where population growth is flat or slower than in other parts of the country. Researchers ranked cities and states by the median residential home age as of 2020, the most recent data available, with lower home ages being ranked higher.
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
Daily Mail

Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation

Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
NEVADA STATE
Houston Chronicle

The housing market is worse than you think

Everyone is feeling the squeeze. “Mortgage rates are sky high, prices are sky high, and there’s no inventory,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “This may be the worst time in my living history for the homebuyer. It just doesn’t make sense.”. Mortgage...
BBC

Cost of living: The homebuyers anxious about their mortgages

Interest rates have risen to 3% - the biggest hike since 1989 - and many people are worried about the cost of their mortgages. BBC News has been talking to people who are going to be affected by the increase and has come to Derby to hear your stories. 'I'm...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy