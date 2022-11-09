Read full article on original website
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
KCCI.com
Midterm voter turnout strong in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year's midterm elections saw Iowa's second highest voter turnout ever. According to the Secretary of State's Office, more than 1.2 million ballots were cast. That's 100,000 fewer than the record set in 2018. More than half of all registered Iowa voters cast ballots in...
kscj.com
LIBERTARIANS GAIN MAJOR PARTY STATUS IN IOWA
RICK STEWART AND HIS RUNNING MATE MARCO BATTAGLIA WHO WERE THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA IN THE MID TERM ELECTION, RECEIVED ENOUGH VOTES TUESDAY TO EXCEED THE 2% THRESHOLD THAT WILL EARN MAJOR PARTY STATUS FOR THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF IOWA. THE STEWART/BATTAGLIA TICKET MADE IOWA HISTORY AS...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
kwit.org
NEWS 11.10.22: Iowa Loses $30 Million in Childcare Assistance, GOP Controls Statehouse, RSV Impacts South Dakota Hospitals and Children, and More
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic childcare services. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports the governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care.
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
KCCI.com
Iowa to lose millions in child care funding
DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa will lose $30 million in federal funding for child care services. In September, federal authorities made $266 million available to help states invest in early-childhood care. The governor's office told the Iowa Capitol Dispatch the loss of that money is the...
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Bird overtakes Miller in Iowa Attorney General election
DES MOINES, Iowa – The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election. Though the race hasn’t been officially called by the Associated Press, results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website show Republican Brenna Bird leads Democrat Miller 50.8% to 49.13% with 97 of […]
Republicans win all but one Iowa statewide executive office.
Republicans have won all but one of Iowa’s statewide executive offices, but the state auditor’s race remains too close to call. Here’s where the races stood early Wednesday: Attorney general Republican Brenna Bird defeated longtime incumbent Attorney General Tom Miller by a narrow margin early Wednesday. Miller, a Democrat, told reporters he called Bird to […] The post Republicans win all but one Iowa statewide executive office. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?
As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa approves gun rights amendment
Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
Daily Iowan
Brenna Bird takes Attorney General, several blue seats expected to flip
Iowa Republicans are projected to flip several state office seats from blue to red. Statewide offices including the secretary of state, treasurer, secretary of agriculture, and attorney general are projected to be won by Republican candidates. Republican Brenna Bird won the Attorney General’s race after Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller conceded...
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
KCCI.com
Iowa Democrats share what comes next for the future of state politics following election night
DES MOINES, Iowa — The results from Election Day still allow Iowa Republicans to control both the House and Senate at the state level. However, Iowa Democrats are not letting the results of the election get to them. Instead, they're using it as a sign of what's to come.
KCCI.com
Here are some of the key moments in Iowa from Election Day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's 2022 general election was a historic one. Shortly after 8 p.m., the Associated Press projected Kim Reynolds as the winner of the governor's race. With the win, she becomes the first woman to be reelected governor in Iowa. WATCH: AP projects Reynolds as winner...
bleedingheartland.com
Lessons of 2022: Iowa's a red state—for now
First in a series interpreting the results of Iowa’s 2022 state and federal elections. The red wave many pundits expected on November 8 didn't materialize in most of the country. But it certainly crashed over Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds was re-elected by a massive 225,000 vote, 19-point margin, according...
KCCI.com
Republicans sweep key Iowa races
DES MOINES, Iowa — Onelection night, Republicans won many key races in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats have lost to their Republican challengers. “Well, we are disappointed with the result, and this...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
