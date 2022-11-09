Mack Brown is on the cusp of leading North Carolina to its second ACC Coastal Division title in program history. The Tar Heels will advance to the ACC Championship Game with a win over Wake Forest on Saturday night or losses by Duke and Georgia Tech. Brown has his program a year ahead of schedule in the conference hierarchy, and in doing so, is quieting his doubters after failing to meet expectations in 2021.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO