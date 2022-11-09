ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
packinsider.com

NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class

RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
247Sports

Virginia's Agugua-Hamilton inks top-15 recruiting class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced quite the impressive first class on Wednesday. Agugua-Hamilton, who is also known as Coach Mox, announced the signings of two of the best players in the 2023 class, Olivia McGhee and Kymore Johnson, have both signed their National Letters of Intent and will join the 'Hoos in 2023-2024.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Two Aquinas Academy athletes sign letters of intent in Hampton

Two seniors at Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh in Hampton signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day, Nov. 9. Isabella Hite and Vincent Cugini affixed their signatures in a ceremony held in the Rhodora J. Donahue Building in front of classmates, high school coaches and family members. Hite signed...
247Sports

Greg: Mack Brown Guiding UNC into ACC Title Contention

Mack Brown is on the cusp of leading North Carolina to its second ACC Coastal Division title in program history. The Tar Heels will advance to the ACC Championship Game with a win over Wake Forest on Saturday night or losses by Duke and Georgia Tech. Brown has his program a year ahead of schedule in the conference hierarchy, and in doing so, is quieting his doubters after failing to meet expectations in 2021.
