Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List
Kyrie Irving posts a message on social media after he no longer appears on the Brooklyn Nets suspension list.
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
Former NBA player John Salley is certain that Ime Udoka will never get a job of a head coach in the league.
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
Julius Erving says Kyrie Irving has not played his final game in the NBA.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Just Won Another Championship
Magic Johnson continues to win championships even if it isn't with the Lakers
Jaylen Brown says players are uncomfortable with the Nets' terms for Kyrie Irving's return
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is currently suspended indefinitely by his team and will be meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in the wake of Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film. The Nets have reportedly laid out a plan for Irving to eventually return to the team, but are...
Yardbarker
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins
Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
Kevin Huerter Says Refs Treat Kings Differently Than Other Teams
The Kings guard says he believes Sacramento doesn’t get the same calls that other teams do.
FOX Sports
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash's replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014
The Warriors were among the team interested in LeBron after he finished his last season with the Miami Heat
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
The NBA commissioner had a “direct and candid conversation” with the Nets star.
