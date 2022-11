Police investigating shooting in New Rochelle 00:23

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday near Monroe College in New Rochelle .

Police said a 22-year-old man from Mount Vernon was shot multiple times on Main Street at around 1:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition. Police believe he was targeted.

Two men were reportedly seen driving away from the scene in a black sedan.