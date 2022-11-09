ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens residents plead for help with dangerous intersection

By Vanessa Murdock
 2 days ago

NEW YORK - There's a call to improve safety measures at a dangerous intersection in Queens.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock spoke with residents of the Queensbridge Houses to find what they are asking of the Department of Transportation.

"They just zoom by, and boom," said Bill Robinson.

Robinson, managing president of Urban Upbound, says a stretch of residential road along 40th Avenue next to the Queensbridge Houses is dangerous - even deadly - and he's been asking the city to step in for years. The biggest problem? Stop signs at 12th Street get ignored.

A memorial on the corner is testament to troubles there. On Oct. 10, father of two Darnell Orr was riding a scooter, got into an accident with another vehicle and did not survive.

"This gentleman, to my knowledge right now, might be the fourth person that's lost their life on this corner right here," Robinson said.

"The traffic law is not being respected," one man said.

The Jolly family lives in the Queensbridge Houses. Jazmin, 12, crosses that intersection to get to school.

"I've seen a lot of cars almost get into a crash here," she said.

"Do you think more needs to be done to make this a safer street for you?" Murdock asked.

"Yes," Jazmin said. "A crossing guard."

There's no crossing guard at 12th or at 10th street, according to resident Edward Shields.

"No crossing guard in the morning at all," Shields said. "We need speedbumps on both sides, and we need stop signs and we need another a light."

Others who live in the neighborhood are asking the Department of Transportation for much of the same, and are getting help from Councilmember Julie Won.  Won sent a letter citing three specific adds:

  • A speedbump at 40th Avenue and 10th Street
  • A speedbump at 40th Avenue and 12th Street
  • A stop sign on 40th Avenue and 10th Street

In a statement, DOT shared this with CBS2 News: "We are in active conversation with the Council member and exploring possible safety enhancements at this location."

"They have to do something, we need some help here," Robinson said.

To slow down traffic and make it a safe space for all.

According to the DOT, since 2010, there have been 32 crashes involving injuries or fatalities in the area. Three people died along 40th Avenue between 10th and 12th streets.

