North Stokes alumnus Chandley Garner was a well-known athlete during her time with the Vikings as a middle hitter on the volleyball team and the shortstop for the softball team. […]MOORESVILLE – West Stokes football season came to a halt Friday against Pine Lake Prep (10-1) 38-20 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs. […]Mount Airy bulldozed North Stokes 72-0 on Friday to advance in the 1A State Playoffs. […]WALNUT COVE – Southeastern Stokes Middle School’s girls’ soccer team won the Foothills Middle School Conference Championship this year with a 13-1 overall record. […]WALNUT COVE – South...

STOKES COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO