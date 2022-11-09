ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Stokes News

North Stokes alumnus Chandley Garner was a well-known athlete during her time with the Vikings as a middle hitter on the volleyball team and the shortstop for the softball team. […]MOORESVILLE – West Stokes football season came to a halt Friday against Pine Lake Prep (10-1) 38-20 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs. […]Mount Airy bulldozed North Stokes 72-0 on Friday to advance in the 1A State Playoffs. […]WALNUT COVE – Southeastern Stokes Middle School’s girls’ soccer team won the Foothills Middle School Conference Championship this year with a 13-1 overall record. […]WALNUT COVE – South...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Conley’s Silver signs NLI with UNC Wilmington women’s basketball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day and D.H. Conley star girls basketball player Kylah Silver made her commitment to UNC Wilmington official tonight signing her National Letter of Intent. The 1,000 point scorer announced her commitment on Twitter last month. Getting the chance to put the pen to paper in her home gym is a dream come true.
WILMINGTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

BOYS SOCCER: West Iredell, Lake Norman fall in third round

ASHEBORO—On the strength of two first-half goals Monday night, 3A West top seed Asheboro downed No. 25 seed West Iredell 3-0. Three different players scored for the Comets. Isaac Bunton made 17 saves in goal for West Iredell. The Warriors, who knocked off the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds...
STATESVILLE, NC

