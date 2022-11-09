ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How do you know Democrats are losing midterms? They’re trotting out Nazi analogies

By Nicole Russell
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTksy_0j3hM5pH00

It’s no fun to look ahead and realize that your party will lose a race, an entire election — maybe even via a massive wave. Both sides know this. Both Democrats and Republicans lose on a semi-regular basis. But as Tuesday night’s drubbing approached, Democrats stooped to a new level of smearing Republicans.

In a speech for John Fetterman, the Democrat running for Senate in a heated race against Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama urged people to vote Democratic or lose democracy in total.

[W]hen true democracy goes away, we’ve seen throughout history, we’ve seen around the world, when true democracy goes away, people get hurt. It has real consequences,” he said.

Later, Obama added: “This is not an abstraction. Governments start telling you what books you can read and which ones you can’t. Dissidents start getting locked up. Reporters start getting locked up if they’re not toeing the party line. Corruption reigns because there’s no accountability.”

This is theatrical, even for Obama, who was a far superior orator than his two successors. Even if the entire Senate came down to that seat, no one is going to start getting locked up in America because they didn’t toe a party line.

Obama wasn’t the only one riddling pre-election day news with dramatic rhetoric. Historian Andrew Gawthorpe wrote in The Guardian that “the future of American democracy is at stake in the midterm elections.”

And last week, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., said that Republicans caused the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband and that this is what happens when a country follows “Germany in the early ‘30s.”

“This country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany when it was the greatest democracy going, when it elected a chancellor that then co-opted the media,” Clyburn told Fox News Digital. “This past president called the press the enemy of the people. That is a bunch of crap. And that is what’s going on in this country.”

When Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream gave Clyburn a chance to discuss the topic again, he doubled down with his comparison that Republicans winning control of Congress would be analogous to Germany in the 1930s.

The New York Times posted a story today that included five tips to soothe election stress which included breathing “like a baby” and plunging one’s face into “a bowl with ice water.” Talk about theatrics.

This melodramatic rhetoric also doesn’t match up with voters’ concerns. Polls before Tuesday and exit polls do now show “democracy” or a loss of it as a top concern whatsoever. It’s almost as if this threat were completely fabricated to cast fear into voters or to manipulate them to the polls. People should vote, but not for this reason.

Election losses are common but also temporary. They’re important, but cyclical. This is by design.

Democrats have every right to be frustrated, upset, nervous, or anxious. Politics is an important part of American society. But comparing America in a midterm election to 1930s-era Germany just because polls predict a Republican wave is unserious and desperate.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
GEORGIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

PA Democrats switching voter registrations

Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than 4 million voters registered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm

Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...
KRMG

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

The Midterms Are a Shocking Vote of Confidence for Democrats

It is the normal state of affairs for a newly elected president to see his party rebuked decisively in the first midterm election. When the president is presiding over a bad economy — and, despite low unemployment, this very much is one — this tendency becomes something close to an iron law.
WAVY News 10

Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans

U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be...
The Associated Press

GOP in grinding push to break Democrats' hold on Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at risk. With the narrowly held House and an evenly divided Senate, the party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including deniers of the 2020 election and extremists inspired by Donald Trump who handily won some seats. But the races stayed unusually tight. House Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, picking up some seats, and losing others. Battleground Senate races remained too early to call. The parties inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress. As the mood grew tense, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if his party takes control, vowed to win the majority as he addressed a crowd of supporters well past midnight in Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
15K+
Followers
526
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy