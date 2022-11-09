ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TCU takes advantage of upsets, moves up to No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

By Steven Johnson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OW0dD_0j3hM4wY00

The TCU Horned Frogs moved up to No. 4 in the latest release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The 13-member committee moved the Horned Frogs up three places on Tuesday after beating Texas Tech 34-24 to move to 9-0. The rankings release will be a weekly occurrence every Tuesday until Dec. 4 when the committee announces the four national semifinalists.

CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan shed light on why the Horned Frogs were able to move up.

“They’ve got six wins over teams that are .500 or better, they’re averaging 43 points per game,” Corrigan said. “We value wins and they continued to find a way to win and not give up those points in the second half and it was really impactful to the committee.”

Head coach Sonny Dykes joined the CFP Top 25 show and was appreciative of the fact that the committee values wins.

“It’s similar to how we felt last week. It’s early in the process,” Dykes said. “We haven’t always won pretty, there’s been some struggles, we’ve had to make some second half comebacks, but at the end of the day we played a good schedule. “

Kirk Herbstreit says the Horned Frogs ability to make those second half comebacks should be considered a positive sign and asked Dykes to reveal the key to TCU’s fortitude in crisis.

“That’s a real tribute to our players. Those guys have been incredible,” Dykes said. “Our guys completely believe in what we’re doing and they really care about each other. It’s a really fun group to coach.”

When asked whether or not the Big 12 champion should have be undefeated to make the playoffs, which is the widely held belief, Dykes says the depth of the conference should play a roll in that decision.

“I think the Big 12 is as good a conference as there is right now top to bottom,” Dykes said. “I think when people sit down and look at our numbers they measure very well to other conferences. The fact we have 10 very, very solid football teams and play a nine-game schedule where we play every single team in our league.

“We’re not going to catch a good schedule one year because you’re going to play everybody and you do get a true conference champion.”

TCU was also ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll. The Horned Frogs will face No. 18 Texas on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup

For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. TCU: TV, stream, game time

The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

Should TCU Drop the ‘Give’em Hell’ Chant?

Let's do some research on The Texas Christian University. In case you did not know, TCU is currently ranked fourth in the country for football. Yeah, they're leading the Big 12 which I know a lot of people in our area care about. This has lead to many more people watching their games and someone had a very interesting opinion after watching one of their most recent games. Below is a small snippet from the Fort Worth Star Telegram of an opinion from a fan.
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weiss High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DESOTO, TX
Larry Lease

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
15K+
Followers
527
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy