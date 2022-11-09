Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Youth Inmates Attempt Jailbreak at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall
Five youth inmates at the juvenile hall in Santa Maria are back in custody following what authorities describe as an escape attempt at the facility on Wednesday evening that left one probation staff member injured, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. On...
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 13 New Employees Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 13 New Employees
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 13 recently hired employees. In a ceremony at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, attended by family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Brown introduced the newest Sheriff’s Office team members; Administrative Office Professional Eve Cardona, Administrative Office Professional Kimberly Corona Porras, Chief Administrative Officer Mark DiMaggio, Print Shop Supervisor Armando Guerra, Administrative Office Professional Vanessa Guzman, Utility Worker Kevin Hang, Communication Dispatcher Jenny Heinlein, Inmate Services Programs Manager Alice Perez, Computer Systems Specialist LeeAnn Scholl, Sheriff’s Service Technician Nicholas Shapiro, Administrative Office Professional Tina Tumbiolo, Administrative Office Professional Samantha Valenzuela, and Sheriff’s Service Technician Tess Watson.
kclu.org
Voters choose current Santa Barbara County supervisor as new state assembly member for region
Voters decided a race for a wide open State Assembly race in the Tri-Counties. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart defeated former County Supervisor Mike Stoker for the 37th District State Assembly seat. Hart received 58% of the vote, to Stoker’s 42%. 38th District Assemblyman Steve Bennett won a...
Santa Barbara Independent
The County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration for rezoning as part of the County’s Housing Element update. Viewers are able to see the different areas of the County where sites may be rezoned, and can type in their address to see potential rezones and currently-proposed housing projects in the community.
Santa Barbara Independent
County Jail Expenses
The opinions of Laurence Severance and Pam Flynt Tambo in “How to Increase Staff Hiring and Retention at Santa Barbara County Jail” need to aired. The authors have credible backgrounds and seem to have done the focused research that suggests a different management approach can produce better results, i.e., lower costs and reduced recidivism, without jeopardizing public safety.
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 General Election Results
It’s the 2022 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County. Reporter Ryan P. Cruz will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Santa Barbara Independent
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn. less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns...
Santa Barbara Independent
Election Night 2022: Democrats Win Big in Santa Barbara County
As results poured in on a rainy Election Night in Santa Barbara County, it became clear that the balance of power — at least locally — would remain with the Democratic Party, with nearly all of the candidates endorsed by the party winning their races. Timbers Restaurant, on...
Santa Barbara Independent
Facilitating Deep Connections at Santa Barbara’s Schools
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. Council Circles provide students and educators with a skillfully facilitated space to speak about what is on their minds or in their hearts in the presence of others who listen deeply. For the 2022-23 school year, AHA! has been invited to conduct Council Circles in about 25 classes at Carpinteria High and Middle schools and at La Colina, Santa Barbara, and Goleta Valley Junior High schools. Melissa Lowenstein, Director of Training & Adult Programming for the nonprofit, which has provided social-emotional education to more than 20,000 teens and youth care providers since it began in 1999, shared some information about the program.
Santa Barbara Edhat
City Attorney Terminated by Santa Barbara City Council
Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne has been terminated by a unanimous vote from the City Council on Tuesday. Around noon the City issued a statement explaining that during a Special Closed Session meeting of the City Council, Mayor Randy Rowse reported that the Council voted to terminate the employment of Calonne, effective December 8, 2022.
kclu.org
Convicted child molester gets 600 year plus prison sentence in Ventura County
A Ventura County man convicted of repeatedly molesting a young girl has been sentenced to more than 600 years in prison. Prosecutors say Travis Edward Martin of Santa Paula molested the child for two years. It happened in Ventura and Orange Counties between 2019 and 2021. The girl was juts four years old when the abuse started.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Foodbank Celebrates at Table of Life Gala
On October 8, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted its always delightful annual Table of Life event, where supporters celebrated the Foodbank’s new Sharehouse and honored leadership donors the Patricia and Paul Bragg Foundation and La Centra-Summerlin Foundation. About 150 guests enjoyed a reception on the grounds of Steve and Cindy Leonard’s gorgeous ocean view estate followed by a gourmet al fresco dinner.
ca.gov
Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrest of Prohibited Felon Found with Dozens of Illegal Guns, Hundreds of Gun Parts
Special Agents also seized equipment to 3D-print ghost guns, suspect is alleged to have manufactured assault weapons out of his home in Ventura. OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of a suspect found with dozens of illegal guns, hundreds of magazines, and around 80,000 rounds of ammunition in his home. The suspect was previously convicted of multiple felonies in Ventura County, and is prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition. During a search of his home, Special Agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) also found and seized equipment to 3D-print ghost guns. He is alleged to have manufactured unserialized firearms, including assault weapons, out of his home in Ventura.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigate Monday shooting that left a teenager with moderate injuries in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
11 Years of Jumping on the School Bus
The idea came while Sierra Falso and Darin Fiechter were on the beach, out of work for six months following the closure of the couple’s Paseo Nuevo restaurant, Live Culture, amidst the recession of the late aughts. “What if we got a school bus?” asked Falso, further proposing to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Modoc Road Multi-Use Trail Proposal Wins Round One
Advocates for a new bike lane proposed along a 4,000-foot stretch of Modoc Road in Santa Barbara overwhelmed their preservationist-minded opponents with sheer numbers, passion, and positivity at last week’s county supervisors’ hearing, winning in the process a key victory without which the proposal would have been dead on arrival. The county supervisors voted unanimously to award the project a “mitigated negative declaration” for purposes of environmental review. That means the project can now proceed to the design phase and begin to draw upon the $5.3 million state grant for alternative-transportation projects for which the proposal was the top ranked in the state.
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
