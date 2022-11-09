Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Chester schools on 2-hour delay; all other PUSD schools on time
Plumas Unified School District schools will operate on a normal schedule today, Nov. 8 — regular bus schedule and classes — except for Chester Elementary and Chester High School, which will be on a two-hour delayed start. A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Plumas County News
PUSD says goodbye to two leaders
“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
Plumas County News
Unofficial elections results: Measure B, Edlund post strong numbers
Will Measure B — a bond measure to support a new hospital for the Almanor Basin pass? Who will win the race for Portola City Council? Who will represent Trustee Area 5 on the school board?. Despite being on today’s ballot, the winners won’t be announced tonight. That’s because...
Plumas County News
FRC finalizing grant application for additional student housing
Feather River College (FRC) is finalizing a grant application to provide additional student housing on campus and help provide part of a much-needed solution to the Plumas County housing crisis. FRC received $348,000 as a 2022-23 California Community College Chancellor’s Office Planning Grant to study and submit the Affordable Student Housing Grant application due in January 2023. If approved, this Chancellor’s Office grant will fully fund a 126-bed student-housing unit on the FRC campus. The planning grant provides for initial site analysis, full cost estimation, and 50 percent schematic design architectural plans.
Plumas County News
Election Day: Plumas has 47 percent turnout thus far
It’s Election Day, Nov. 8, and Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile said that the county currently has a 47 percent voter turnout. “We are processing many, many ballots that were returned yesterday through the ballot drop box in front of the courthouse, as well as hundreds received in the mail,” DeMartile said this morning.
Plumas County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PUBLIC HEARING – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR APPEAL OF THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR’S DECISION DENYING SPECIAL USE PERMIT TO RE-ESTABLISH A LAWFUL NONCONFORMING USE (U 5-21/22-10) AT 56 HARBISON AVENUE, QUINCY APPEAL FILED BY SARK AND ALINE ANTARAMIAN (APPELLANT) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas County Board...
Plumas County News
Eighth-grade leadership program students speak at Rotary meeting
Quincy Junior/Senior High School eighth-graders who attended the Rotary Eighth Grade Leadership Program (REGL) spoke at Quincy Rotary during the group’s Nov. 7 meeting. The student were chosen for their leadership qualities by QHS staff and faculty. The students told the Rotarians they were impressed by the people they met at the camp, and how they learned to trust each other despite having just met. Attendance is by scholarship only and all costs were covered by Quincy Rotary.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 4-7 – be careful out there; the roadways are dangerous
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 4-7 November 4. Together we...
Plumas County News
IVCSD meeting scheduled for Nov. 16
The regular meeting of the Indian Valley Community Services is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Plumas Bank building at 121 Crescent St. in Greenville. See the agenda below:
Plumas County News
CHP releases details on two recent vehicle collisions
The Quincy area office of the California Highway Patrol released information on two collisions that temporarily shut down Highway 70. Single big rig collision on Highway 70 east of Caribou Road. Jack Doerr, 26, of Chico was driving a 2022 Peterbuilt tractor with a trailer, westbound on Highway 70 east...
Plumas County News
Communities Rising: Nov 8 – weather has changed and so have some names and hours
SNOW! Were you ready for it? I thought we were and then, I guess the snow blower broke last year and no one told me so there was a good deal of hand shoveling this morning on a driveway without teenagers to coerce to help. Yikes. It’s the time of year when we start to miss things. Like the David Bowie documentary in Quincy last night. Didn’t make it to that nor to get groceries. I did get gas before hand so the Prius can sit there at the top of the driveway untouched for awhile. There’s a wonderful shepard’s pie sitting on the counter right now and the house smells divine. On this snowy morning, I hope the same for you. Be careful out there, especially since school wasn’t canceled and it’s beginning to pile up out there.
Plumas County News
Fire Safe Council acknowledges Beth Rouse for her work
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County. A personalized certificate was presented at the meeting Nov. 10 to Beth Rouse who has demonstrated initiative...
Plumas County News
Quincy High School seniors named Soropti-Students
Quincy High School faculty selected eight seniors based on leadership, academics, community service and activities to be the 2022-23 Soropti-Students. Emma Beatley is this year’s senior class president, active in the S-Club, Book Club, soccer and softball teams and has played classical piano for over 10 years. She has applied to several colleges planning to double major in astrophysics and art. Emma described her senior project: “My senior project is a support group targeted at neurodivergent teenagers. It is a place where 9-12th graders can come and connect with one another and learn skills such as communication and healthy coping mechanisms.” Emma also received the College Board National Small Town and Rural Recognition given to students in rural areas who performed especially well on their AP tests or PSATs.
Plumas County News
Quincy VFW Post 3825 commemorates Veterans Day
Members of Quincy VFW Post 3825 gathered at the cemetery in Quincy today, Nov. 10, to honor veterans with flags, a prayer and a salute. Its members will also be ringing bells tomorrow, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Dame Shirley Plaza.
Plumas County News
Sylvia T. Buse
Sylvia T. Buse, a resident of Graeagle, California, passed away on October 17, 2022. Loving wife to Donald Buse (1927-2010), mother of Charles, Deborah, Sarah, and John, nonna to Amy, Michele, and Sean, and bisnonna to Evan, Alex, Ryan, Ava, Presley, and Jackson. Born Sylvia Tweedt in San Francisco, October...
Plumas County News
VFW to ring the bells this Friday at 11 a.m. at Dame Shirley Plaza
Bell ringing is often associated with the Salvation Army at Christmas, but this Friday, Nov. 11, there will be bell ringers at Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy. Local veterans will be participating in the Bells of Peace 2022: A World War I Remembrance. Now in its fifth year, Bells of Peace is observed nationwide by local groups and organizations at various locations including churches, cemeteries, American Legion Posts and more.
Comments / 0